Morning Bag Skate: 1-23-23

WE'RE STILL HERE! For now, I guess. If those words don't make sense to you, read this.

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Kings 2, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

As Blackhawks keep winning, what does it mean for the tank? (The Athletic)

Healthy Patrick Kane impressing coach Luke Richardson with subtle plays (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Blues 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Jonathan Toews undecided about Blackhawks future but accepting of life’s uncertainties (Sun-Times)

Which NHL arenas have the best and worst ice? The Blackhawks offer their opinions (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Flyers 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (NBC Sports Chicago)

Blackhawks notes: Colin Blackwell has “more to give” than he has shown so far (Sun-Times)

Seth Jones’ recent numbers show he’s turned a corner this season (The Athletic)

What’s the plan if the Blackhawks don’t land Connor Bedard? (The Athletic)

Top of the lottery prospects: Introducing Connor Bedard (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Introducing Adam Fantilli (SCH)

Blackhawks find chemistry in Jack Johnson’s pairing with Connor Murphy (Sun-Times)

Tinordi on slapshot to mouth: “I knew I was in some trouble” (NBC Sports Chicago)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Sabres 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (NBC Sports Chicago) (Tribune)

Musings on Madison, Episode 109 — League-wide look, Lukas Reichel laments (SCH)

Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 1/17: Zero fun, sir (again!) (SCH)

Alex Stalock’s second concussion is concerning, disheartening for Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Philipp Kurashev offers glimpse of a dominant future: Can Blackhawks unlock him for good? (The Athletic)

Blackhawks CHL, USHL prospect update for 1/16: First post-World Juniors report (SCH)

Dying Hard: Reverse Standings Update for 1/16 (SCH)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Devils 2, Penguins 1 (NHL)

Bruins 4, Sharks 0 (NHL)

Jets 5, Flyers 3 (NHL)

Coyotes 4, Golden Knights 1 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Canucks fire Boudreau, name Tocchet coach (NHL)

Gaudreau ready for “fun” return to Calgary (NHL)

Karlsson on trade rumors: “I want to win” (NHL)

Canadiens’ Caufield (shoulder) out rest of season (ESPN)

Canes’ Pacioretty tears Achilles for second time (ESPN)

Miller has No. 30 retired by Sabres (NHL)

Bruins discussing load management for Bergeron (ESPN)

NHL fines Panthers’ Maurice for criticizing refs (ESPN)

Tortorella defends Provorov’s Pride Night boycott (ESPN)

Canadiens want to sign Caufield long term (NHL)

Coyotes unveil “Desert Night” third jerseys (NHL)

Ranking the best NHL players and prospects under 23 (The Athletic)

Preds’ McCarron returns from assistance program (ESPN)

Activism group disappointed in Provorov’s boycott (ESPN)

Canadiens place No. 1 pick Slafkovsky on IR (NHL)

Leafs’ Robertson has season-ending shoulder surgery (The Athletic)

Flyers’ Provorov boycotts Pride night, cites religion (ESPN)

Sabres name COO as president Pegula recovers (ESPN)

Canucks roster needs “major surgery,” Rutherford says (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

2023 PHF All-Star rosters announced (The Ice Garden)

The $1.5 million future and what comes next for pro women’s hockey (The Ice Garden)

Four PWHPA showcases scheduled for 2023 (The Ice Garden)