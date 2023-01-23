The Chicago Blackhawks made a bunch of roster moves on Monday, starting with another unfortunate development for Tyler Johnson.

The veteran forward has only played in 22 of Chicago’s 45 games this season and is headed back to injured reserve after apparently re-aggravating his ankle injury.

Additionally we have placed Tyler Johnson (left ankle) on IR and assigned Isaak Phillips to Rockford. — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 23, 2023

Johnson skated just 4:07 against the Kings on Sunday night. No injury comes at a “good” time but it has to be especially frustrating for Johnson, who’d had six points (2 G, 4 A) in the seven games prior to his injury-shortened outing against Los Angeles.

Coach Luke Richardson addressed that injury following Sunday’s game:

"I don't think they think it's bad as it was before but it's obviously reaggravated."



--Luke Richardson on Tyler Johnson's ankle injury #blackhawks pic.twitter.com/WrdHzPHlge — Phillip Thompson (@_phil_thompson) January 23, 2023

Along with Johnson’s move to injured reserve, the Blackhawks sent Isaak Phillips back to the IceHogs, opening up a pair of roster spots at the NHL level. Those will be filled by forward Luke Philp and defenseman Filip Roos.

We have recalled Luke Philp and Filip Roos from the @goicehogs ‼️ pic.twitter.com/lQrrlpyMay — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 23, 2023

Roos started this season with the Blackhawks, appearing in 15 games with a goal and two assists while averaging 16:19 of ice time per game. His play was on a mild decline prior to his demotion to Rockford, but the overall package from Roos was still pretty good for a blue-liner who turned 24 on Jan. 5, was never drafted and made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks this season.

Philp, an undrafted 27-year-old, signed with the Blackhawks last July on a two-way deal that had him in the AHL all season. Through 31 games in Rockford, Philp had 30 points (14 G, 16 A). Should he end up in the Blackhawks lineup, it’d be Philp’s NHL debut.

Chicago kicks off a three-game trip to western Canada on Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks.