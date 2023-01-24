Another Chicago Blackhawks player will make his NHL debut on Tuesday night when the team faces the Vancouver Canucks.
Luke Philp gets the nod for this one, a summer free-agent signing who’d been playing with the Rockford IceHogs all season.
Philp is wearing #39. This will be his NHL debut.— Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 24, 2023
It’s probably not accurate to term Philp as a “prospect,” considering he’s already 27 years old and almost certainly is not a part of the team’s long-term plans. But after spending three-and-a-half seasons in the AHL, he’s about to accomplish the dream of every young hockey player by skating in an NHL game — plus he’s doing it not too far from his hometown of Canmore, which is in far western Alberta, near the border with British Columbia (BC, of course, being the province where Vancouver is located, for those unfamiliar with Canadian geography. Don’t say SCH never taught ya nothin’!)
Elsewhere in the Chicago lineup, Ian Mitchell remained in with Isaak Phillips returned to the IceHogs, although Filip Roos — who was recalled on Monday — appears destined for the press box initially:
Blackhawks lines in morning skate vs. Canucks:— Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 24, 2023
Athanasiou-Domi-Kane
Kurashev-Toews-Raddysh
Dickinson-Lafferty-Philp
Blackwell-Entwistle-RJohnson
McCabe-SJones
JJohnson-Murphy
Mitchell-CJones
Roos and Katchouk are the apparent scratches.
As for the Canucks, an old friend will be manning the Vancouver net, based on the morning skate:
Colin Delia first off of the ice and is the #Canucks’ projected starter Tuesday vs. Chicago.— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) January 24, 2023
Here’s a rough idea of the rest of the Vancouver lineup, based on its Monday practice:
Monday #Canucks practice lines— Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) January 23, 2023
Studnicka-Horvat-Boeser
Dries-Miller-Garland
Mikheyev-Pettersson-Kuzmenko
Joshua-Lazar-Lockwood
Pederson
OEL-Schenn
Hughes-Myers
Dermott-Burroughs
Stillman@Sportsnet650
Ethan Bear not here. pic.twitter.com/0VC3Qh5SWF
