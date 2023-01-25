It looks like 2023 could be a big year for Swedish center Leo Carlsson, who just was ranked #1 by the NHL in his draft class for international skaters — interestingly ahead of Russian prospect Matvei Michkov.

Carlsson rang in the new year with six points (3G, 3A) in seven games for Sweden in the World Juniors, and his international team track record is equally impressive— with 17 points (10 G, 7 A) in 15 games.

He’s also playing well in the Swedish Hockey League, having already beaten all of his numbers from the 2021-22 season, when he had nine points (3 G, 6 A) in 35 games. In 29 games with Örebro this season, Carlsson has 17 points (5 G, 12 A) — all five goals scored on the power play. For those counting— he’s at 7 points (5 G, 2 A) in the past 10 games.

Here’s his most recent goal, where he shatters his stick while redirecting a slot pass top-shelf:

Leo Carlsson (2023) is so good at the net front.



He times his landing and keeps his stick free here for his 5th goal of the SHL season.



He's up to 16 points in 28 games - tops among all U19 skaters. His 0.57 points-per-game lead all U20s. pic.twitter.com/RsIeObVZ7n — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) January 19, 2023

With an assist last night against HV71, Örebro's Leo Carlsson increases his season point total to 17. He's also getting into unprecedented penalty trouble recently, racking up a minor in each of the last two games, his first time getting penalties in consecutive games in the SHL. — Leo Carlsson News (@LeoCarlssonNews) January 22, 2023

Thanks, @LeoCarlssonNews.

Carlsson has been ranked No. 3 pretty consistently in most 2023 draft class lists, behind Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli. Among his fans is TSN’s Bob McKenzie, who said this about him during the January draft rank:

“Fantilli, Carlsson and Michkov form a triumvirate of blue-chip prospects who, for varying reasons, aren’t currently in Bedard’s stratosphere but who have separated themselves from the rest of the class in a strata of their own... The Swedish centre, who can also play on the wing, is a smooth-skating, smart and skilled dual threat to score and make plays. His 6-foot-3, almost 200-pound frame provides a power element to his slick offensive game and he, too, like Fantilli, is projected as a 1B or 2A NHL centre.”

Among his draft class, he’s known for his hands, size, and good puck protection skills. The NHL’s VP of central scouting, Dan Marr, told ESPN:

“Leo Carlsson is a competitive two-way forward with all the tools needed to excel. He is very athletic, a quick and fluid skater, strong on the puck and effective in battles. A very consistent performer capable of making the game look easy with his deceptive smarts and skills. He generates chances at crucial times and is capable of changing the momentum of games.”

Check out his stickhandling ability here:

Heres a reminder to all bad NHL teams why you should tank.

Leo Carlsson #NHLDraft2023pic.twitter.com/ukhiF2eKG0 — Murls (@mattmurley19) November 13, 2022

Leo Carlsson has fantastic puck skills, and the fact that he’s doing this consistently against men in the SHL is incredible. Huge playmaking threat.

-#2023NHLDraft #SHL pic.twitter.com/Afg4GmIhdD — Jakob (@JakobHornNHL) November 4, 2022

His skating, here:

Leo Carlsson almost does it all by himself for Team Sweden as he skates through all 3 zones, attacks 3 Team Slovakian defenders before being stopped in tight. #HlinkaGretzkyCup #HlinkaGretzky pic.twitter.com/OfUcOr0SRE — Chase Allen (@ChaseAllen03) August 4, 2021

And his shooting, here:

THIS GAME IS TIED



Leo Carlsson rifles the one-timer by Augustine and it's a 3-3 game.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/4BJtuvAJpt — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2023

Carlsson’s play is also helped by his size. At 6-foot-3 and 194 pounds, he’s a big guy, who is frequently compared to a tank or a horse:

Let’s hope this dude is still in the scouting team and is pushing for Leo Carlsson



We love big horses in Montreal #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/XmmV8G9NAY — The Habitant (@the_habitant) January 15, 2023

However, his most important draft update comes in the form of a 13-minute long YouTube video released by Örebro of Carlsson’s house tour. It’s entirely in Swedish (a language I do not speak) with zero subtitles (not that I could read them anyways) but I figured it is my journalistic duty to watch the whole thing and report some key takeaways:

Inside Örebro: Hemma hos Leo Carlsson!



Häng med hem till Leo Carlsson som visar upp sin lägenhet, berättar om JVM-äventyret samt sina tankar kring sommarens NHL-draft.



Detta videoklipp är upplåst för alla

▶️ https://t.co/4GleSSfMap pic.twitter.com/ozKND1Z8ag — Örebro Hockey (@orebrohockey) January 19, 2023

He’s got a framed No. 2 Lonzo Ball Lakers jersey on his wall. Cereal of choice appears to be Special K.

And that’s about it. He did discuss the 2023 NHL Draft, but because the conversation was in Swedish, looks like we’ll just have to wait for translation.