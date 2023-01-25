Top of the lottery prospects: Matvei Michkov getting minutes, not points

Since the last update, Matvei Michkov has played five games with HK Sochi while on loan from SKA St. Petersburg. The young Russian forward has just one assist, although he’s also shot the puck 19 times in those five games. That brings his season totals in 13 games with HK Sochi to six points (4 G, 2 A).

Michkov has averaged about 16:39 in those games for HK Sochi, firm top-six minutes as the forward continues to look like one of the — if not the — best European prospect available in this year’s NHL Draft, despite the drop-off in production.

Leo Carlsson is an excellent prospect that should surely go in the top 5 in the 2023 draft but Matvei Michkov is one of the best European prospects we've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/Ri6VvJNKWz — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) January 13, 2023

Michkov’s last goal came on Jan. 10 against Vityaz Moscow, a 3-2 loss for last-place HK Sochi. Michkov’s lone assist in his last five games came during a 3-2 win over Metallurg Magnitogorsk on Jan. 14, the team’s lone win with Michkov in the lineup.

Sochi has three of their next four games against Vityaz, as Vityaz is third in Sochi’s Bobrov division. Two of their next seven games are against Spartak, between Vityaz and Sochi in the division. The next major challenge for Sochi comes Feb. 5 against Lokomotiv, atop the Tarasov division.