Morning Skate Update: Stauber getting his second NHL start in Calgary

A few bits of notes and news ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks’ game against Calgary Flames on Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Jaxson Stauber is getting his second NHL start in Calgary.

Jaxson Stauber is first off the ice. Looks like he gets the start. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 26, 2023

He was the the first Blackhawks goaltender since 2018 to start and win in their debut game, something former Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling had some thoughts about:

.@Scott_Darling33 can relate to how Jaxson Stauber feels tonight pic.twitter.com/G3hzBnTzR4 — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) January 22, 2023

Stauber will also be facing off with two former teammates who are with the Flames now:

Blackhawks starting G Jaxson Stauber played (briefly) in 2018-19 with Minnesota State Mankato, where he was teammates with #Flames D Connor Mackey and F Walker Duehr. — Ryan Pike (@RyanNPike) January 26, 2023

The Blackhawks have only one change to their lineup compared to what was rolled out against the Vancouver Canucks: Boris Katchouk will apparently play for the first time since Jan. 3.

Blackhawks lines in morning skate vs. Flames:



Athanasiou-Domi-Kane

Kurashev-Toews-Raddysh

Dickinson-Lafferty-Blackwell

Katchouk-Entwistle-RJohnson



McCabe-SJones

JJohnson-Murphy

CJones-Mitchell



Katchouk finally rejoins the lineup; Philp and Roos are the scratches. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 26, 2023

Filip Roos is scratched for the second game in a row since his recall from the IceHogs, begging the question why he’s up in the NHL anyway when he could be in Rockford getting actual playing time. Philp also heads to the press box after making his NHL debut, meaning he won’t be playing in the stadium about 60 miles east of his hometown: Canmore, Alberta.

As for the Flames, their forward lines appear to be the same from their Monday game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

#Flames projected tonight vs. Chicago:



Dube-Lindholm-Toffoli

Lucic-Kadri-Huberdeau

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Pelletier-Lewis-Duehr



Hanifin-Andersson

Zadorov-Weegar

Mackey-Stone



Markstrom — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) January 26, 2023

Jacob Markstrom, who is having a down season with just a .895 save- percentage, was confirmed as the starting goaltender against the Blackhawks.

Jacob Markstrom starting tonight vs. Chicago. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) January 26, 2023

However, on defense, Calgary will be without Chris Tanev, who suffered an apparent shoulder injury in that same game. Tanev has been the Flames’ No. 4 defensemen all season, logging an average of 19:51 minute of ice time per game. Nikita Zadorov has been shifted up to the second pairing in Tanev’s place.

Head coach Darryl Sutter says no Chris Tanev the next two games. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) January 25, 2023

Also of note, the Flames did recall Dennis Gilbert — a former Blackhawks prospect — from their AHL affiliate, but it seems unlikely he’ll draw into the lineup against his former organization.

#Flames Roster Update: Defenceman Dennis Gilbert has been recalled from the @AHLWranglers. pic.twitter.com/v3PtVelB49 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 26, 2023

And just as a fun note, Calgary defensemen Connor Mackey will get to play against two of his favorite players Thursday: