Morning Skate Update: Stauber getting his second NHL start in Calgary

The rookie won his NHL debut over the weekend.

By L_B_R
NHL: JAN 21 Blackhawks at Blues Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A few bits of notes and news ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks’ game against Calgary Flames on Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Jaxson Stauber is getting his second NHL start in Calgary.

He was the the first Blackhawks goaltender since 2018 to start and win in their debut game, something former Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling had some thoughts about:

Stauber will also be facing off with two former teammates who are with the Flames now:

The Blackhawks have only one change to their lineup compared to what was rolled out against the Vancouver Canucks: Boris Katchouk will apparently play for the first time since Jan. 3.

Filip Roos is scratched for the second game in a row since his recall from the IceHogs, begging the question why he’s up in the NHL anyway when he could be in Rockford getting actual playing time. Philp also heads to the press box after making his NHL debut, meaning he won’t be playing in the stadium about 60 miles east of his hometown: Canmore, Alberta.

As for the Flames, their forward lines appear to be the same from their Monday game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Jacob Markstrom, who is having a down season with just a .895 save- percentage, was confirmed as the starting goaltender against the Blackhawks.

However, on defense, Calgary will be without Chris Tanev, who suffered an apparent shoulder injury in that same game. Tanev has been the Flames’ No. 4 defensemen all season, logging an average of 19:51 minute of ice time per game. Nikita Zadorov has been shifted up to the second pairing in Tanev’s place.

Also of note, the Flames did recall Dennis Gilbert — a former Blackhawks prospect — from their AHL affiliate, but it seems unlikely he’ll draw into the lineup against his former organization.

And just as a fun note, Calgary defensemen Connor Mackey will get to play against two of his favorite players Thursday:

