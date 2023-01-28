Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews appears to be over his non-COVID illness and will be in the lineup on Saturday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

Toews was a late scratch for Thursday’s game against the Calgary Flames but was on the ice during the morning skate in Edmonton. He did not walk directly back into his usual 1C spot, though:

Blackhawks lines in morning skate vs. Oilers. Dickinson staying as 1C even with Toews returning.



Athanasiou-Dickinson-Kane

Kurashev-Domi-Raddysh

Lafferty-Toews-Blackwell

Katchouk-Entwistle-RJohnson



McCabe-SJones

JJohnson-Murphy

CJones-Mitchell — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 28, 2023

Forward Luke Philp, who played the first two NHL games of his career in Chicago’s last two outings, appears to be the odd man out upon Toews’ return. The defensive pairings appear unchanged based on the combinations above but a change was made in the Chicago net:

Mrazek is first goalie off, he’ll start tonight for Blackhawks — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 28, 2023

The Blackhawks are 7-3 in their last 10 games, with Mrazek earning three of those wins. He was bombarded in his last start, making 43 saves on 47 shots for a respectable .915 save percentage in a 5-2 loss.

As for the Oilers, here were their lines at practice on Friday, which appears to include the return of Evander Kane from a personal absence:

Holloway-McDavid-Hyman

Kane-Draisaitl-Ryan

Kostin-RNH-Janmark

Foegele-McLeod-Puljujarvi

Hamblin-(Yamamoto-LTIR)



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Barrie

Broberg-Bouchard

Desharnais



Skinner

Campbell — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) January 27, 2023

The starting goalie will be Jack Campbell (14-8-1, .887 save percentage, 3.35 goals-against average), who has not fared quite as well as fellow netminder Stuart Skinner (13-10-3, .914, 2.92) this season.

Jack Campbell will start tonight for the Oilers vs. CHI. — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) January 28, 2023

An Edmonton win on Saturday night would accomplish something the Oilers haven’t done against the Blackhawks in nearly two decades: