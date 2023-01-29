 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blackhawks Bits: Hawks send 3 players to IceHogs

With the parent club on a weeklong break, Rockford gets a boost.

By Dave Melton
Chicago Blackhawks v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks won’t have a game until Feb. 7, so the team sent a trio of players down to the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday afternoon.

Philp played in his first two NHL games in the last week, picking up a primary assist while averaging 10:32 of ice time. Roos was recalled last weekend but never played, having not seen NHL ice time since Dec. 6 against the New Jersey Devils. Stauber’s been up at the NHL level with Alex Stalock in concussion protocol and the youngster played quite well in his two starts, winning both with a .940 save percentage and 2.00 goals-against average.

Those moves could give the IceHogs a much needed boost, as Rockford has lost seven straight games, including a 3-2 overtime loss to the Chicago Rosemont Wolves on Saturday night. Rockford’s slipped to fourth place in the AHL’s Central Division with a record of 20-16-4-2 (46 points), but remains just two points behind the third-place Iowa Wild.

