The Chicago Blackhawks won’t have a game until Feb. 7, so the team sent a trio of players down to the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday afternoon.

We have assigned forward Luke Philp and defenseman Filip Roos and goaltender Jaxson Stauber to @goicehogs: pic.twitter.com/ubtk65UCRc — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 29, 2023

Philp played in his first two NHL games in the last week, picking up a primary assist while averaging 10:32 of ice time. Roos was recalled last weekend but never played, having not seen NHL ice time since Dec. 6 against the New Jersey Devils. Stauber’s been up at the NHL level with Alex Stalock in concussion protocol and the youngster played quite well in his two starts, winning both with a .940 save percentage and 2.00 goals-against average.