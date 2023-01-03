Musings on Madison, Episode 107 — Blackhawks losses keep piling up

Welcome to Episode 107 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave, Mil, Shepard and Betsy gathered for the first podcast of 2023 to examine what a pair of ugly Blackhawks losses says about coach Luke Richardson, briefly touch on a report on Max Domi’s future, recap the first week from the World Juniors and then — of course — dive into a food take.

