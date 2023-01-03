A few news and notes from the morning skate ahead of Tuesday evening’s Chicago Blackhawks game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

First, Patrick Kane was at the morning skate Tuesday. There was no official update on his apparently minor knee injury sustained in the San Jose Sharks game on Sunday, but his inclusion at practice implies he’ll be fine for tonight’s game.

Patrick Kane is on the ice for morning skate. He appeared to injure his right knee late in the game on Sunday but was able to return and play another shift.



He said after the game he thought he’d be fine but he hadn’t gotten checked out by trainers yet. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/veiH4WPn7m — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 3, 2023

Someone who did miss practice was head coach Luke Richardson, but he’s expected to be ready to coach when the puck drops on Tuesday night. Assistant coach Derek King, who was in charge of practice and media availability, joked that Richardson simply had some “bad shrimp.”

Luke Richardson is under the weather and skipping the morning skate. He is expected to coach tonight. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) January 3, 2023

Asked Derek King about Luke Richardson’s illness.



King: “What do you think I’m going to say? … There’s some bad shrimp going around.”#Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Ag8UF6I1Nr — Phillip Thompson (@_phil_thompson) January 3, 2023

As for lines in practice, there was a shake-up among the left wings to reset the top three lines to what they were at the beginning of the season. These were the lines during the Blackhawks most successful span of game before an injury to T. Johnson forced a shuffle.

Alex Stalock is expected to be the starter in net.

#Blackhawks lineup at morning skate:

Athanasiou-Domi-Kane

T. Johnson-Toews-Raddysh

Kurashev-Dickinson-Lafferty

Katchouk-R. Johnson-Blackwell



McCabe-S. Jones

Phillips-Murphy

J. Johnson-Mitchell



Stalock

Mrazek



*Entwistle, Khaira (injury), C. Jones are the extras — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 3, 2023

Alex Stalock is working in the starter’s net this morning ahead of tonight’s matchup vs. Tampa Bay. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 3, 2023

The defensive pairings stayed the same from the previous game, which means it’s likely that Ian Mitchell and Isaak Phillips will both still be in the lineup. Considering this is a rebuilding season for the Blackhawks, the inclusion of their two youngest players is good to see. King spoke briefly about the two after practice:

Former #IceHogs head coach and now #Blackhawks assistant coach Derek King has spent time in with both Ian Mitchell and Isaak Phillips and had high praise for both of them in their NHL time this season pic.twitter.com/fM1qOBbGHR — Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) January 3, 2023

As for the Lightning, their lines at morning skate were the same as their previous game. Former Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel has been on the top-line for Tampa for a few games now.

Lines stay the same from Saturday’s game here at #Bolts practice:



Hagel-Point-Kucherov

Cirelli-Stamkos-Killorn

Colton-Paul-Maroon

Namestnikov-Bellemare-Perry



Hedman-Bogosian

Cole-Cernak

Sergachev-Perbix

Fleury-Foote — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) January 2, 2023

While most of the focus was on Tuesday’s game, some thoughts turned to the terrifying scene that played out in the NFL on Monday night when Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was taken away in an ambulance. For Blackhawks forward Max Domi, it invoked memories of a similar event he witnessed six years ago:

Max Domi said Damar Hamlin’s collapse reminds him of then-Tucson Roadrunner Craig Cunningham’s heart attack before a game on Nov. 19, 2016.



“Anytime you have a guy that's fighting for his life like that, and you realize it's more important than the hockey or football game.” pic.twitter.com/xWgQE6WaDl — Phillip Thompson (@_phil_thompson) January 3, 2023

Finally, in only tangential Blackhawks news, undisputed 2023 NHL draft first overall pick Connor Bedard scored an overtime goal at the World Juniors with a Kane-esque heartbreak celebration:

Projected Lines

Blackhawks

Athanasiou — Domi — Kane

T. Johnson — Toews — Raddysh

Kurashev — Dickinson — Lafferty

Katchouk — R. Johnson — Blackwell

McCabe — S. Jones

Phillips — Murphy

J. Johnson — Mitchell

Stalock

Mrazek

Lightning

Hagel — Point — Kucherov

Cirelli — Stamkos — Killorn

Colton — Paul — Maroon

Namestnikov — Bellemare — Perry

Hedman — Bogosian

Cole — Cernak

Sergachev — Perbix

Vasilevskiy/Elliott