Morning Bag Skate: 1-30-23

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Seth Jones powering Blackhawks’ offense but struggling with zone-entry defense (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Bits: Hawks send 3 players to IceHogs (SCH)

RECAPS: Oilers 7, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Lazerus: The Blackhawks aren’t waiting for Connor Bedard to come save them (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Flames 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks neutral-zone attack more successful against aggressive structures than passive (Sun-Times)

78 years later, Blackhawks forward John Harms finally gets his rookie card as part of a campaign to honor Indigenous players (Tribune)

Lazerus: Relentlessly driven Max Domi could serve as a driving force behind Blackhawks’ rebuild (The Athletic)

Top of the lottery prospects: Leo Carlsson update (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Matvei Michkov update (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 110 — Clock’s running out (SCH)

Blackhawks’ winning surge did surprisingly little damage to tanking plan (Sun-Times)

Athanasiou improving defensively after early-season struggles (Sun-Times)

With a new hip and outlook, Brent Seabrook looks for a second act in hockey (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Canucks 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Canucks’ acute dysfunction makes Blackhawks’ problems seem small (Sun-Times)

Dying Hard: NHL Reverse Standings Update for 1/23 (SCH)

Blackhawks Bits: Tyler Johnson placed on injured reserve (SCH)

Ian Mitchell trying to make most of opportunities with Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

The Blackhawks lose again, which is a win for the franchise ... right? (The Athletic)

Why Sam Lafferty could make sense for the Leafs at the trade deadline (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Kings 2, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Hurricanes 4, Bruins 1 (NHL)

Maple Leafs 5, Capitals 1 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Mikheyev out rest of season for Canucks (NHL)

MacEwen out 5 weeks with fractured jaw (NHL)

Caufield discusses why he chose surgery (NHL)

Maple Leafs’ Murray (ankle) out through bye week (ESPN)

NYC Pride unaware of Rangers’ jersey decision (ESPN)

Kuzmenko gets 2-year contract with Canucks (NHL)

Rangers extend Harpur through 2024-25 season (ESPN)

Nieto traded to Avalanche by Sharks (NHL)

Islanders struggles “on me,” Lamoriello says (NHL)

Pens G Jarry out until after NHL All-Star break (ESPN)

2023 NHL All-Star Skills adds 3 new events (NHL)

Senators assistant Jones diagnosed with ALS (NHL)

Boudreau would not quit Canucks job (NHL)

Norris to have surgery, out for season (NHL)

Penguins goalie Jarry, defenseman Petry back (ESPN)

Canucks fire Boudreau, name Tocchet coach (NHL)

Gaudreau ready for “fun” return to Calgary (NHL)

Karlsson on trade rumors: “I want to win” (NHL)

Canadiens’ Caufield (shoulder) out rest of season (ESPN)

Canes’ Pacioretty tears Achilles for second time (ESPN)

Miller has No. 30 retired by Sabres (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Connecticut’s Janine Weber reflects on 8-year journey (The Ice Garden)

Toronto Six’s Watts lands PHF record salary (ESPN)

2023 PHF All-Star rosters announced (The Ice Garden)

The $1.5 million future and what comes next for pro women’s hockey (The Ice Garden)

Four PWHPA showcases scheduled for 2023 (The Ice Garden)