Blackhawks Bits: Lukas Reichel recalled amid a flurry of moves

Lots of news items from an off day for the team.

By Dave Melton
Chicago Blackhawks v New Jersey Devils Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks won’t practice on Wednesday but still made a handful of roster moves following Tuesday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

At the top of the list is the recall of 2020 first-round pick Lukas Reichel, along with fellow forward Brett Seney.

Reichel played in one other NHL game this season, an emergency call-up to face the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 6 when injuries created an opening in the Chicago lineup. He skated 13:58 in that game without registering a point or shot on goal. Down in Rockford, though, Reichel continued his torrid pace and is up to 36 points (14 G, 22 A) in 32 games.

Seney leads Rockford with 38 points (14 G, 24 A) in 32 games and could be making his Blackhawks debut on Friday. A free-agent signing this summer, Seney has played in 55 NHL games with 8 goals and 13 assists. His last NHL game was with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 8, 2022 — one of two NHL games he played that season.

Those promotions coincided with a pair of Blackhawks forwards heading to injured reserve:

With designation dated back to last Tuesday, both Entwistle and Khaira could return at any point. However, having them placed on injured reserve suggests that neither will be available for Friday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes.

It’ll also be interesting to see where Reichel slots into the lineup after Patrick Kane exited Tuesday night’s game during the second intermission with an apparent lower-body injury that’s been nagging him since taking the hit below while facing the San Jose Sharks on Sunday:

Answers to those lineup questions will likely come when the Blackhawks return to practice on Thursday.

