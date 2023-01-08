 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Skate Update: Kane to miss second game in a row

A lower-body injury will have the Blackhawks star sidelined again.

By L_B_R
New York Rangers v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

A few news and notes from the morning skate ahead of Sunday evening’s Chicago Blackhawks game against the Calgary Flames.

The Blackhawks will once again be without their best player in Patrick Kane. He did participate in morning skate, but the team announced he wouldn’t play against the Flames. After Sunday’s game, Chicago doesn’t play again until Thursday when they take on the Colorado Avalanche, so it should give Kane more time to feel better before hitting the ice again.

Jarred Tinordi also practiced with the Blackhawks Sunday morning, but he also is unlikely for the game Sunday. Tinordi has been out since Dec. 18 when he suffered a facial fracture during a game against the New York Rangers. There’s no official timeline on his return, but it could be imminent since he’s back practicing with the team — albeit in a face shield.

The lines and defensive pairings at practice were the same as the Arizona Coyotes game. Alex Stalock will get his second start in a row after his shutout on Friday.

As for the Flames, they made a couple of roster moves yesterday, placing Brett Ritchie on injured reserve and recalling prospects Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr.

It’s unknown which young player might slot into the lineup, considering the Flames have enough other players to build a lineup without them and the team is coming off an impressive win against the New York Islanders. The beat writers for the Flames had some differing opinions on what might happen with the two prospects:

Projected Lines

Blackhawks

Kurashev — Domi — Reichel

T. Johnson — Toews — Raddysh

Seney — Dickinson — Athanasiou

Blackwell — Lafferty — R. Johnson

McCabe — S. Jones

J. Johnson — Murphy

C. Jones — Mitchell

Stalock

Mrazek

Flames

Dube — Lindholm — Toffoli

Lucic — Kadri — Huberdeau

Mangiapane — Backlund — Coleman

Ruzicka — Zohorna — Lewis

Hanifin — Andersson

Weegar — Tanev

Zadorov — Stone

Markstrom/Vladar

