Watch: Lukas Reichel scores first goal of his NHL career

In his 14th NHL game, Chicago Blackhawks forward Lukas Reichel has his first NHL goal.

At the 2:39 mark of the first period of Sunday’s game against the Calgary Flames, Reichel pounced on a rebound and got just enough of said rebound to get it past Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom to give Chicago an early 1-0 lead.

Oh, and he scored it by putting his stick between his freaking legs to make it all happen:

That’ll do, kid. That’ll do.

Reichel started the entire sequence with a nifty backhand pass out to Seth Jones on the point, who then fired the shot that created the rebound which Reichel buried. Reichel also outmuscled old friend Nikita Zadorov near the Flames net to score that goal.

In his first 13 NHL games, Reichel’s lone point came on an assist and, after a noticeable performance on Friday against the Arizona Coyotes that did not result in any points, Reichel was rewarded on Sunday night.

