In the three games since we last checked in on Connor Bedard all he’s done is continue to score — putting up six goals and an assist while taking 21 shots.

In the Regina Pats last contest — a 6-4 loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers — he scored a hat trick for his 13th multi-goal game this season (in the 34 WHL games he’s played). Of those 13, he has eight two-goal games, four hat tricks and one four-goal explosion (in his first game back from The World Juniors).

He continues to lead the WHL in goals (42) and points (85), even though he missed 11 games while representing Canada in the WJC. He’s currently 19 points clear of the next highest scorer — Zach Benson of the Winnipeg Ice — even though Benson has played in seven more games (Benson is also a consensus top-15 pick in this year’s draft).

Bedard has scored 170 points — including 83 goals — in his last 76 games. He’s currently on a 33-game scoring streak — and the last WHL game in which he was held scoreless was the very first game of the season. There is no proper way to contextualize the numbers he’s putting up as a 17 year-old kid.

Corey Pronman at The Athletic dropped a midseason draft rankings update today. Not only does he have Bedard all alone at the top of his draft board (as the only skater in the Projected Elite NHL Player tier), but this is what he had to say about him:

Coming off one of the best individual world juniors ever by a player, there is no doubt who leads this draft class. Bedard is a potential franchise-changing No. 1 prospect. His skill and shot are legit game-breaking attributes. His ability to beat defenders one-on-one is among the best I’ve ever seen by a 17-year-old, and the pace at which he displays that elite skill is going to allow him to execute those types of skilled plays in the NHL. Bedard is a highly imaginative puckhandler and a very creative passer. That, combined with the fact his wrist shot is a top-tier NHL weapon from anywhere in the offensive zone, makes him a projected nightmare for NHL coaches to stop on the power play.

Adding him to the Chicago Blackhawks next season would not only change the entire trajectory of the franchise, but it could single-handedly speed up the rebuild process by a matter of years.

Connor Bedard just refuses to quit as he extends his point streak to 32 games.



Nuts. pic.twitter.com/TzYFVxQR9E — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) January 22, 2023

Connor Bedard casually scoring his 39th goal in his 33rd game. pic.twitter.com/3QDPS7I1TH — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) January 22, 2023

Connor Bedard remains an absolute assassin on the PP.



He has 41 goals and 84 points over that span. pic.twitter.com/MZ9PqNHrEl — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) January 29, 2023