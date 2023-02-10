 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Skate Update: Kane reacts to the Tarasenko trade; Stauber starts

Before Friday’s game against the Coyotes, Patrick Kane spent much of the morning talking about New York

By L_B_R
Chicago Blackhawks v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images

A few bits of notes and news ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks’ game against Arizona Coyotes Friday at the United Center.

As noted in Thursday's Blackhawks Bits, Chicago will be without its captain for a little while longer, as it was announced Jonathan Toews would miss at least another two games with his non-COVID related illness:

Otherwise, the forward lines and defensive pairings remain the same from the game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

The only change will be in net, as goalie Jaxson Stauber gets his third NHL start against the Coyotes. He’s 2-0-0 with a .940 save-percentage and 2.00 goals against average in his first two NHL games.

In terms of other injuries, there is still no timeline for goalie Alex Stalock (concussion), but defensemen Jarred Tinordi is expected to be back in the lineup Saturday when the Blackhawks play the Winnipeg Jets. Tinordi has been out since Dec. 18 recovering from a facial fracture.

After the morning skate, Patrick Kane also spoke about how the Vladimir Tarasenko trade to the New York Rangers — a team that was linked to Kane in multiple trade rumors — affected him and his plans for the future:

Kane went on to talk about a possible timeline on his decision, specifically mentioning that it’s likely happen in the next 10 days or so. He also discussed how, if he is traded, that he’d like it to be a good deal for the Blackhawks organization and himself.

Last, Kane was asked if the issues surrounding his hip injury have been “overblown”:

Richardson was also asked about his working relationship with Blackhawks general manger, Kyle Davidson, when it comes to the expectations around trades this season:

As for the Coyotes, there wasn’t any news from their morning skate.

In terms of injuries, they have been without defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere since Jan. 24 when he suffered an upper-body injury. Forward Jack McBain will likely return to the lineup after not having played since Dec. 16 due to a hand injury.

Projected lineups

Blackhawks

T. Johnson — Dickinson — Kane

Kurashev — Domi — Raddysh

Athanasiou — Lafferty — Blackwell

Katchouk — Entwistle — R. Johnson

McCabe — S. Jones

J. Johnson — Murphy

C. Jones — Mitchell

Mrazek

Stauber

Injuries: Jonathan Toews (illness), Jarred Tinordi (face), Alex Stalock (concussion), Jujhar Khaira (back)

Coyotes

Keller — Hayton — Schmaltz

Maccelli — Bjugstad — Crouse

Ritchie — Boyd — Fischer

O’Brien — McBain — Kassian

Chychrun — Valmiki

Nemeth — Moser

Stretcher — Brown

Vejmelka/Ingram

Injuries: Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body), Bryan Little (ear), Andrew Ladd (knee)

