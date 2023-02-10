A few bits of notes and news ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks’ game against Arizona Coyotes Friday at the United Center.

As noted in Thursday's Blackhawks Bits, Chicago will be without its captain for a little while longer, as it was announced Jonathan Toews would miss at least another two games with his non-COVID related illness:

#Blackhawks Jonathan Toews (illness) will not play in either game of the back-to-back set this weekend, incl. Sat in his hometown of WPG vs. #nhljets.



Today is his sixth consecutive day not skating. Hawks hope to have him back Tues in Montréal. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 10, 2023

Otherwise, the forward lines and defensive pairings remain the same from the game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

#Blackhawks lineup at morning skate:

T. Johnson-Dickinson-Kane

Kurashev-Domi-Raddysh

Athanasiou-Lafferty-Blackwell

Katchouk-Entwistle-R. Johnson



McCabe-S. Jones

J. Johnson-Murphy

C. Jones-Mitchell



Stauber

Mrazek



*Tinordi, Toews (sick), Stalock (concussion protocol) are extras — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 10, 2023

The only change will be in net, as goalie Jaxson Stauber gets his third NHL start against the Coyotes. He’s 2-0-0 with a .940 save-percentage and 2.00 goals against average in his first two NHL games.

Jaxson Stauber is working in the starter’s net this morning.



I imagine the plan is he starts tonight vs. Arizona and Petr Mrazek will get Winnipeg tomorrow. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/3BYxYErF6B — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 10, 2023

In terms of other injuries, there is still no timeline for goalie Alex Stalock (concussion), but defensemen Jarred Tinordi is expected to be back in the lineup Saturday when the Blackhawks play the Winnipeg Jets. Tinordi has been out since Dec. 18 recovering from a facial fracture.

Jarred Tinordi will return from injury tomorrow vs Winnipeg. #Blackhawks — CapFriendly Depth Charts (@CF_DepthCharts) February 10, 2023

After the morning skate, Patrick Kane also spoke about how the Vladimir Tarasenko trade to the New York Rangers — a team that was linked to Kane in multiple trade rumors — affected him and his plans for the future:

Patrick Kane on whether he had the Rangers on his potential radar: "If things were going to happen, that was a team I was definitely looking at. It seems like they kind of filled their void and went ahead and made a deal, so it is what it is." #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 10, 2023

“If things were going to happen, that was a team I was definitely looking at.”



—Patrick Kane on the Rangers’ trade for Vladimir Tarasenko, also saying, “It’s not like the happiest I’ve been to hear about a trade.” pic.twitter.com/B6It2gLGnp — Phillip Thompson (@_phil_thompson) February 10, 2023

Kane went on to talk about a possible timeline on his decision, specifically mentioning that it’s likely happen in the next 10 days or so. He also discussed how, if he is traded, that he’d like it to be a good deal for the Blackhawks organization and himself.

More Kane: "In fairness to Kyle [Davidson], I haven't went to Kyle and said, 'I wanted to go here [or] I want to [stay]. I haven't gotten to any of that yet... I think within the next 10 days or so, we'll probably get a clearer picture of what's going to happen." — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 10, 2023

Even though Patrick Kane has control of where, and if, he decides to leave. He says he’ll be considering what’s best for both him and the #Blackhawks



“Obviously you want to do right by the franchise. The organization here has been amazing to me, has given so much.” — Joe Brand (@Joe_Brand1) February 10, 2023

He said if he does request a trade (which seems extremely implied at this point), it'll be to one of just a few teams.



"You sign a contract with a...no-trade clause for a reason, right? Else I would’ve done a 16-team no-trade clause." — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 10, 2023

Last, Kane was asked if the issues surrounding his hip injury have been “overblown”:

Patrick Kane feels his hip injury is overblown: "Yeah, I think so. I'm not sure what the story is to be honest with you, but I feel better than I did last year. It's just one of those things that maybe the story leaks out and it piles up a little bit." #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 10, 2023

Richardson was also asked about his working relationship with Blackhawks general manger, Kyle Davidson, when it comes to the expectations around trades this season:

Richardson on when Davidson first told him he'd be trading guys this season:



"Day 1 of the interview. And Day 2. And Day 3. It was making sure I understand what I was coming into." — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 10, 2023

Luke Richardson said there isn't much push-and-pull between he and Kyle Davidson when it comes to the trade deadline, and who to shop and who to keep. From Day 1, it's been clear what the plan is.



Richardson: "I've been informed on things. But it's not really an ask." — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) February 10, 2023

As for the Coyotes, there wasn’t any news from their morning skate.

In terms of injuries, they have been without defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere since Jan. 24 when he suffered an upper-body injury. Forward Jack McBain will likely return to the lineup after not having played since Dec. 16 due to a hand injury.

A likely sign that F Liam O'Brien is ready to return from a hand injury.

Coach André Tourigny said Monday that O'Brien could play as soon as Friday's game in Chicago, which is Arizona's next game.

The Coyotes are off today. https://t.co/yLwh64spbh — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) February 7, 2023

Projected lineups

Blackhawks

T. Johnson — Dickinson — Kane

Kurashev — Domi — Raddysh

Athanasiou — Lafferty — Blackwell

Katchouk — Entwistle — R. Johnson

McCabe — S. Jones

J. Johnson — Murphy

C. Jones — Mitchell

Mrazek

Stauber

Injuries: Jonathan Toews (illness), Jarred Tinordi (face), Alex Stalock (concussion), Jujhar Khaira (back)

Coyotes

Keller — Hayton — Schmaltz

Maccelli — Bjugstad — Crouse

Ritchie — Boyd — Fischer

O’Brien — McBain — Kassian

Chychrun — Valmiki

Nemeth — Moser

Stretcher — Brown

Vejmelka/Ingram

Injuries: Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body), Bryan Little (ear), Andrew Ladd (knee)