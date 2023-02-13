Morning Bag Skate: 2-13-23

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Caleb Jones’ ability to play either side gives Blackhawks’ defense flexibility (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks encouraged by progress of prospects Drew Commesso, Ryan Greene at Boston University (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Jets 4, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Report: Jake McCabe “drawing steady interest” (SCH)

What we’re hearing about Kane, Toews, McCabe and more (The Athletic)

Athanasiou moves back into spotlight with big performance on Friday (Sun-Times)

Tyler Johnson hasn’t let parade of injuries affect his positive attitude (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Coyotes 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks Bits: Toews still sidelined; Kane’s hip reportedly affecting trade market (SCH)

Toews’ illness, Rangers’ move away from Kane complicates market for Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks taking cautious approach with Toews’ return (Tribune)

Blackhawks trade tracker: What now for Patrick Kane with Rangers and Islanders likely off the board? (The Athletic)

The countdown: Five thoughts on the Blackhawks from Patrick Kane to Matvei Michkov (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 2/8: Positivity? In this economy? (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Leo Carlsson update (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Matvei Michkov update (SCH)

Sam Lafferty’s midseason breakout for Blackhawks sparking plenty of trade buzz (Sun-Times)

Jaxson Stauber uses lessons from father Robb to win first two NHL starts (Sun-Times)

Recapping the Blackhawks: Dickinson-Kane connection continues — plus radio man John Wiedeman’s absence (Tribune)

RECAPS: Ducks 3, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Report: Patrick Kane’s decision on his future coming “relatively soon” (SCH)

Is this Patrick Kane’s farewell to the Blackhawks? (The Athletic)

Seth Jones enjoyed his NHL All-Star experience, but he and Kane critique “gimmicky” skills events (Tribune)

Blackhawks Bits: Multiple injury updates, Toews and Kane trade chatter (SCH)

Dying Hard: NHL Reverse Standings Update — And we’re back (SCH)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Canadiens 6, Oilers 2 (NHL)

Kraken 4, Flyers 3 (NHL)

Sharks 4, Capitals 1 (NHL)

Golden Knights 7, Ducks 2 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Senators’ Forsberg likely out for season (NHL)

Thompson out week-to-week for Vegas (NHL)

Copley signs 1-year contract with Kings (NHL)

Tarasenko traded to Rangers by Blues (NHL) (ESPN)

Hughes out week to week for Devils (NHL)

Flames’ Andersson hit on scooter, day to day (NHL)

Burakovsky out week to week for Kraken (NHL)

Leafs goalie Murray back on IR with ankle injury (ESPN)

Cozens gets 7-year contract with Sabres (NHL)

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will lead NHL players union (Sun-Times)

Tortorella writes fans, admits Flyers “not there yet” (ESPN)

NHL superstar roundtable: Chaning playoffs, next expansion teams and cheat meals (ESPN)

Flames GM on plans before trade deadline (NHL)

Penguins lacking consistency, Hextall says (NHL)

Toronto to host 2024 NHL All-Star Game (NHL)

Horvat, Islanders agree to 8-year contract extension (NHL)

Caps give Milano 3-year, $5.7 million extension (ESPN)

Dylan Strome signs 5-year, $25M extension (ESPN)

Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner owes $27.3 million to creditors (The Athletic)

Larkin hopes to stay with Detroit long term (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

No-show minor league hockey team has to forfeit (ESPN)

Jagr scores record 1,099th goal at almost 51 (ESPN)

CAA signs eight in initial women’s hockey push (ESPN)