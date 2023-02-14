Musings on Madison, Episode 112 — More trade talk and a special guest joins the show

Welcome to Episode 112 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. Mil returned to join back up with Dave, Shepard and Betsy to discuss the trade discussions swirling around a few member of the Blackhawks and then are joined by Ryan Nanni, the managing editor of SB Nation’s Secret Base and co-host of the Shutdown Fullcast, who has a special goal for 2023 that’s detailed on the show.

