Morning Skate Update: Stauber goes for 4-0; Kane discusses Dach’s development

Some updates before Tuesday’s game in Montreal.

By Dave Melton
NHL: JAN 26 Blackhawks at Flames Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Some news and notes from Tuesday morning ahead of the game this evening between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Montreal Canadiens.

Rookie Jaxson Stauber will be in net for the Blackhawks, looking to continue his perfect record in the NHL, which is definitely something we all expected to be saying on Valentine’s Day:

No other lineup changes were evident, with Ian Mitchell apparently headed back to the press box:

One injury update emerged on Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock, who hasn’t played since Jan. 14. The last word on Stalock had been that he was in concussion protocol, but apparently that’s not quite accurate:

The other interesting note from the morning media sessions came from Patrick Kane, who spoke about the performance this season from former Blackhawks No. 3 overall pick Kirby Dach, who was traded to Montreal in the summer.

Seems like a bit of a swipe at the former coach from Kane, doesn’t it? Hard to say he’s wrong, either. Dach may not quite be setting the league on fire but he does have new career-highs across the board this season, with 35 points (12 G, 23 A) in 53 games this season while averaging 18:18 of ice time.

The good news is that the Blackhawks’ front office — and coaching staff — has plenty of different faces this time around so any mistakes associated with Dach’s time in Chicago could be a thing of the past. The bad news is the Dach discourse will likely be beaten to death as a discussion topic for the rest of the day.

Based on the lineups tweeted from the Canadiens’ official account, Dach will be skating at second-line center against his old team.

Canadiens’ lineup:

Harvey-Pinard — Suzuki — Anderson

Dadonov — Dach — Hoffman

Armia — Dvorak — Drouin

Pezzetta — Belzile — Ylonen

Harris — Savard

Matheson — Barron

Kovacevic — Wideman

Allen

Montembeault

