Morning Bag Skate: 2-15-23

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Canadiens 4, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Musings on Madison, Episode 112 — More trade talk and a special guest (SCH)

Blackhawks notebook: Kirby Dach’s strong season with Canadiens fueled by steady confidence (Sun-Times)

Could the Stars swing a trade for Patrick Kane? (The Athletic)

McCabe putting aside trade rumors while getting more involved offensively (Sun-Times)

Dying Hard: NHL Reverse Standings Update — Valentine’s Edition (SCH)

Caleb Jones’ ability to play either side gives Blackhawks’ defense flexibility (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks encouraged by progress of prospects Drew Commesso, Ryan Greene at Boston University (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Jets 4, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Report: Jake McCabe “drawing steady interest” (SCH)

What we’re hearing about Kane, Toews, McCabe and more (The Athletic)

Athanasiou moves back into spotlight with big performance on Friday (Sun-Times)

Tyler Johnson hasn’t let parade of injuries affect his positive attitude (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Coyotes 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks Bits: Toews still sidelined; Kane’s hip reportedly affecting trade market (SCH)

Toews’ illness, Rangers’ move away from Kane complicates market for Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks taking cautious approach with Toews’ return (Tribune)

Blackhawks trade tracker: What now for Patrick Kane with Rangers and Islanders likely off the board? (The Athletic)

The countdown: Five thoughts on the Blackhawks from Patrick Kane to Matvei Michkov (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 2/8: Positivity? In this economy? (SCH)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Hurricanes 3, Capitals 2 (NHL)

Devils 3, Blue Jackets 2 (NHL)

Senators 3, Islanders 2 (NHL)

Blues 6, Panthers 2 (NHL)

Jets 3, Kraken 2 (NHL)

Bruins 3, Stars 2 (NHL)

Lightning 4, Avalanche 3 (NHL)

Penguins 3, Sharks 1 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Ovechkin away because of family matter (NHL)

Gavrikov out for “trade-related reasons” (NHL)

Fake memorabilia worth millions seized (ESPN)

Scott Wheeler’s top 50 drafted NHL prospects ranking, 2023 edition (The Athletic)

(Some Blackhawks prospects are on this list, by the way)

Senators’ Forsberg likely out for season (NHL)

Thompson out week-to-week for Vegas (NHL)

Copley signs 1-year contract with Kings (NHL)

Tarasenko traded to Rangers by Blues (NHL) (ESPN)

Hughes out week to week for Devils (NHL)

Flames’ Andersson hit on scooter, day to day (NHL)

Burakovsky out week to week for Kraken (NHL)

Leafs goalie Murray back on IR with ankle injury (ESPN)

Cozens gets 7-year contract with Sabres (NHL)

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will lead NHL players union (Sun-Times)

Tortorella writes fans, admits Flyers “not there yet” (ESPN)

NHL superstar roundtable: Chaning playoffs, next expansion teams and cheat meals (ESPN)

Flames GM on plans before trade deadline (NHL)

Penguins lacking consistency, Hextall says (NHL)

Toronto to host 2024 NHL All-Star Game (NHL)

Horvat, Islanders agree to 8-year contract extension (NHL)

Caps give Milano 3-year, $5.7 million extension (ESPN)

Dylan Strome signs 5-year, $25M extension (ESPN)

Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner owes $27.3 million to creditors (The Athletic)

Larkin hopes to stay with Detroit long term (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Ukraine youth hockey team wins again in Quebec (ESPN)

Sabres prospect lifts Northeastern to Beanpot title (ESPN)

The Ice Garden’s NCAA Poll: Raiders on the rise (The Ice Garden)

No-show minor league hockey team has to forfeit (ESPN)

Jagr scores record 1,099th goal at almost 51 (ESPN)

CAA signs eight in initial women’s hockey push (ESPN)