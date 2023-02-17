Morning Bag Skate: 2-17-23

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Top of the lottery prospects: Adam Fantilli update (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Connor Bedard update (SCH)

Kevin Dean hoping to mold Blackhawks’ next defensive generation just like he did with Bruins (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks trade tracker: How Jonathan Toews’ extended absence is complicating deadline options (The Athletic)

Alex DeBrincat, now with Senators, still searching for elusive team success (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Maple Leafs 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Max Domi, son of Tie and fan of Mats Sundin, returns home and continues a streak vs. Leafs (The Athletic)

Lazerus: As Blackhawks sink, don’t lose sight of the toll the trade deadline takes (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Canadiens 4, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Musings on Madison, Episode 112 — More trade talk and a special guest (SCH)

Blackhawks notebook: Kirby Dach’s strong season with Canadiens fueled by steady confidence (Sun-Times)

Could the Stars swing a trade for Patrick Kane? (The Athletic)

McCabe putting aside trade rumors while getting more involved offensively (Sun-Times)

Dying Hard: NHL Reverse Standings Update — Valentine’s Edition (SCH)

Caleb Jones’ ability to play either side gives Blackhawks’ defense flexibility (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks encouraged by progress of prospects Drew Commesso, Ryan Greene at Boston University (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Jets 4, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Panthers 6, Capitals 3 (NHL)

Hurricanes 6, Canadiens 2 (NHL)

Blue Jackets 3, Jets 1 (NHL)

Bruins 5, Predators 0 (NHL)

Red Wings 5, Flames 2 (NHL)

Blues 4, Devils 2 (NHL)

Kraken 6, Flyers 2 (NHL)

Golden Knights 2, Sharks 1 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

DeBrincat won’t be traded, Ottawa GM says (NHL)

NHLPA names Walsh new executive director (NHL)

Jerrard dies at 57, former NHL assistant (NHL)

Red Wings sign Maatta to 2-year, $6M extension (ESPN)

Mikhail Ovechkin, Alex’s father, dies at 71 (NHL)

Anderson signs 8-year contract with Kings (NHL)

Gavrikov out for “trade-related reasons” (NHL)

Fake memorabilia worth millions seized (ESPN)

Scott Wheeler’s top 50 drafted NHL prospects ranking, 2023 edition (The Athletic)

(Some Blackhawks prospects are on this list, by the way)

Senators’ Forsberg likely out for season (NHL)

Thompson out week-to-week for Vegas (NHL)

Copley signs 1-year contract with Kings (NHL)

Tarasenko traded to Rangers by Blues (NHL) (ESPN)

Hughes out week to week for Devils (NHL)

Flames’ Andersson hit on scooter, day to day (NHL)

Burakovsky out week to week for Kraken (NHL)

Leafs goalie Murray back on IR with ankle injury (ESPN)

Cozens gets 7-year contract with Sabres (NHL)

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will lead NHL players union (Sun-Times)

Tortorella writes fans, admits Flyers “not there yet” (ESPN)

NHL superstar roundtable: Chaning playoffs, next expansion teams and cheat meals (ESPN)

Flames GM on plans before trade deadline (NHL)

Penguins lacking consistency, Hextall says (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Regional sports net skips $140M interest owed (ESPN)

Ukraine youth hockey team wins again in Quebec (ESPN)

Sabres prospect lifts Northeastern to Beanpot title (ESPN)

The Ice Garden’s NCAA Poll: Raiders on the rise (The Ice Garden)

No-show minor league hockey team has to forfeit (ESPN)