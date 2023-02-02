Morning Bag Skate: 2-2-23

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Top of the lottery prospects: Adam Fantilli returns to form following World Juniors (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Connor Bedard update (SCH)

United Center concession workers authorize strike (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Ethan del Mastro continuing development through whirlwind winter (Sun-Times)

Powers’ mailbag, part 2: When will Korchinski get a shot in the NHL? (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 1/31: Legacies (SCH)

Blackhawks’ penalty kill rejuvenated by switch to diamond formation (Sun-Times)

Bobby Hull stories (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (Tribune again) (The Athletic) (The Athletic again) (ESPN) (NHL)

Dying Hard: NHL Reverse Standings Update — All-Star Break Edition (SCH)

Jason Dickinson’s versatility displayed on Blackhawks’ first line — and in carpentry hobby (Sun-Times)

Powers’ mailbag, part 1: Could Alex DeBrincat return to Chicago? Funniest player? Hot dogs? (The Athletic)

Seth Jones powering Blackhawks’ offense but struggling with zone-entry defense (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Bits: Hawks send 3 players to IceHogs (SCH)

RECAPS: Oilers 7, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Lazerus: The Blackhawks aren’t waiting for Connor Bedard to come save them (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Flames 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks neutral-zone attack more successful against aggressive structures than passive (Sun-Times)

78 years later, Blackhawks forward John Harms finally gets his rookie card as part of a campaign to honor Indigenous players (Tribune)

Lazerus: Relentlessly driven Max Domi could serve as a driving force behind Blackhawks’ rebuild (The Athletic)

Top of the lottery prospects: Leo Carlsson update (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Matvei Michkov update (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 110 — Clock’s running out (SCH)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Hurricanes 5, Sabres 1 (NHL)

Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 2 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Stone has back surgery, out indefinitely (NHL)

Nyquist likely out for season for Columbus (NHL)

Devils assistant coach Brunette charged with DUI (ESPN)

Sources: NHLPA director search focuses on Walsh (ESPN)

Canucks trade Horvat to Islanders (NHL) (ESPN)

Mikheyev out rest of season for Canucks (NHL)

MacEwen out 5 weeks with fractured jaw (NHL)

Caufield discusses why he chose surgery (NHL)

Maple Leafs’ Murray (ankle) out through bye week (ESPN)

NYC Pride unaware of Rangers’ jersey decision (ESPN)

Kuzmenko gets 2-year contract with Canucks (NHL)

Rangers extend Harpur through 2024-25 season (ESPN)

Nieto traded to Avalanche by Sharks (NHL)

Islanders struggles “on me,” Lamoriello says (NHL)

Pens G Jarry out until after NHL All-Star break (ESPN)

2023 NHL All-Star Skills adds 3 new events (NHL)

Senators assistant Jones diagnosed with ALS (NHL)

Boudreau would not quit Canucks job (NHL)

Norris to have surgery, out for season (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

CAA signs eight in initial women’s hockey push (ESPN)

Connecticut’s Janine Weber reflects on 8-year journey (The Ice Garden)

Toronto Six’s Watts lands PHF record salary (ESPN)

2023 PHF All-Star rosters announced (The Ice Garden)