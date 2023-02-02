Musings on Madison, Episode 111 — Talking Toews and Kane’s futures

Welcome to Episode 111 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. With Mil unavailable this week, Dave, Shepard and Betsy are joined by one of SCH’s newest additions in Eric, who all assembled to discuss the future of Toews and Kane based on what was written by a Blackhawks beat reporter, check in on the slumping IceHogs, look ahead to the all-star weekend and — of course — got into a food take.

