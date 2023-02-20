Morning Bag Skate: 2-20-23

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Maple Leafs 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks release statement from Jonathan Toews (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic) (The Athletic, II)

Samuel Savoie modeling Max Domi while preparing for NHL future (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Senators 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Can Athanasiou net the Blackhawks a decent return if he scores a few more goals? (The Athletic)

Top of the lottery prospects: Adam Fantilli update (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Connor Bedard update (SCH)

Kevin Dean hoping to mold Blackhawks’ next defensive generation just like he did with Bruins (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks trade tracker: How Jonathan Toews’ extended absence is complicating deadline options (The Athletic)

Alex DeBrincat, now with Senators, still searching for elusive team success (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Maple Leafs 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Max Domi, son of Tie and fan of Mats Sundin, returns home and continues a streak vs. Leafs (The Athletic)

Lazerus: As Blackhawks sink, don’t lose sight of the toll the trade deadline takes (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Canadiens 4, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Musings on Madison, Episode 112 — More trade talk and a special guest (SCH)

Blackhawks notebook: Kirby Dach’s strong season with Canadiens fueled by steady confidence (Sun-Times)

Could the Stars swing a trade for Patrick Kane? (The Athletic)

McCabe putting aside trade rumors while getting more involved offensively (Sun-Times)

Dying Hard: NHL Reverse Standings Update — Valentine’s Edition (SCH)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Wild 4, Predators 3 (NHL)

Senators 7, Blues 2 (NHL)

Avalanche 6, Oilers 5 (NHL)

Devils 4, Jets 2 (NHL)

Coyotes 3, Blue Jackets 2 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Motte traded to Rangers by Senators (NHL)

Johnson out indefinitely for Avalanche (NHL)

GM: Maple Leafs in Cup-or-bust mode after trade (ESPN)

Kings’ Copley ejected for punching with glove on (ESPN)

DeBrincat won’t be traded, Ottawa GM says (NHL)

NHLPA names Walsh new executive director (NHL)

Jerrard dies at 57, former NHL assistant (NHL)

Red Wings sign Maatta to 2-year, $6M extension (ESPN)

Mikhail Ovechkin, Alex’s father, dies at 71 (NHL)

Anderson signs 8-year contract with Kings (NHL)

Gavrikov out for “trade-related reasons” (NHL)

Fake memorabilia worth millions seized (ESPN)

Scott Wheeler’s top 50 drafted NHL prospects ranking, 2023 edition (The Athletic)

(Some Blackhawks prospects are on this list, by the way)

Senators’ Forsberg likely out for season (NHL)

Thompson out week-to-week for Vegas (NHL)

Copley signs 1-year contract with Kings (NHL)

Tarasenko traded to Rangers by Blues (NHL) (ESPN)

Hughes out week to week for Devils (NHL)

Flames’ Andersson hit on scooter, day to day (NHL)

Burakovsky out week to week for Kraken (NHL)

Leafs goalie Murray back on IR with ankle injury (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

Regional sports net skips $140M interest owed (ESPN)

Ukraine youth hockey team wins again in Quebec (ESPN)

Sabres prospect lifts Northeastern to Beanpot title (ESPN)

The Ice Garden’s NCAA Poll: Raiders on the rise (The Ice Garden)

No-show minor league hockey team has to forfeit (ESPN)