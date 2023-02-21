Morning Skate Update: Mrazek to start; Entwistle placed on IR

A couple of notes from the Chicago Blackhawks morning skate before they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the United Center on Tuesday night.

Despite an old-school performance from Patrick Kane on Sunday night (3G, 1A), the assistant captain was missing from this morning’s skate. He’s still in the lineup for Vegas, but with this game being the last home game until March 2 (and the trade deadline being March 3), it could be possible that it’s his last home appearance for the Hawks.

Patrick Kane with a big ovation after being named No. 1 star in what could be one of his final games as a member of Chicago. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/sTz6KlqYFa — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 20, 2023

Patrick Kane said he's yet to make a decision on what he'll do.



Asked what his gut was telling him, he replied, "I don't know. I think if I knew that, I'd probably make the decision already. So we'll see." — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) February 20, 2023

Kane wasn’t the only one missing this morning, as only 10 players took the ice. Richardson spoke to the media afterwards on injury updates, growth in the offensive zone, and the pros and the cons of the iPad. A slightly primitive discussion, but Richardson did note that forward Jason Dickinson seems more confident because he looks less at the screen.

Also missing from today’s practice were Reese Johnson and MacKenzie Entwistle, with Entwistle being placed on injured reserve after re-aggravating a previous wrist injury. Johnson was absent after being placed in concussion protocol. Entwistle will not go on the team’s upcoming road trip while Brett Seney will replace Johnson in the lineup against the Golden Knights.

: Petr Mrazek ✅ starts vs. VGK#Blackhawks Lineup changes:



IN ▲ I. Phillips

IN ▲ B. Seney

OUT ▽ I. Mitchell

OUT ▽ R. Johnson https://t.co/QY5zC3fpQ6 — Daily Faceoff - Fantasy (@DFOFantasy) February 21, 2023

A familiar face may be back soon, however, as Jujhar Khaira is expected to travel with the team and is almost ready to play after his back injury on Dec. 23.

Richardson said this about Khaira’s return:

“He felt great yesterday, so that’s that’s a good sign, and he’s coming with us on the road trip. We may need him [back in] shortly, because he’s a big body that can he can play wing, play center, kill the penalties.”

Lastly, Petr Mrazek will be in net instead of Jaxson Stauber, who played in Chicago’s last game against the Maple Leafs. Mrazek last played on Feb. 17 when the Hawks beat the Senators, allowing three goals against with a save percentage of .903 during that 4-3 Chicago victory.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Kurashev — Domi — Kane

T. Johnson — Guttman — Raddysh

Dickinson — Lafferty — Athanasiou

Katchouk — Seney — Blackwell

McCabe — S. Jones

J. Johnson — Murphy

Phillips — C. Jones

Mrazek

Stauber

Scratched: Ian Mitchell

Injured: Jonathan Toews (illness), Jujhar Khaira (back), Alex Stalock (ocular dysfunction), Jarred Tinordi (knee), MacKenzie Entwistle (wrist), Reese Johnson (concussion protocol)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Cotter — Eichel — Marchessault

Smith — Karlsson — Amadio

Carrier — Stephenson — Kessel

Howden — Roy — Kolesar

Martinez — Pietrangelo

McNabb — Theodore

Hague — Whitecloud

Brossoit

Hutchinson

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Mark Stone (back), Logan Thompson (lower body), Adin Hill (undisclosed)

How to watch

When: 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: United Center, Chicago

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: ESPN+