Morning Skate Update: Mrazek to start; Entwistle placed on IR

A couple of notes from the Chicago Blackhawks morning skate before they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the United Center on Tuesday night.
Despite an old-school performance from Patrick Kane on Sunday night (3G, 1A), the assistant captain was missing from this morning’s skate. He’s still in the lineup for Vegas, but with this game being the last home game until March 2 (and the trade deadline being March 3), it could be possible that it’s his last home appearance for the Hawks.
Patrick Kane with a big ovation after being named No. 1 star in what could be one of his final games as a member of Chicago. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/sTz6KlqYFa— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 20, 2023
Patrick Kane said he's yet to make a decision on what he'll do.— Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) February 20, 2023
Asked what his gut was telling him, he replied, "I don't know. I think if I knew that, I'd probably make the decision already. So we'll see."
Kane wasn’t the only one missing this morning, as only 10 players took the ice. Richardson spoke to the media afterwards on injury updates, growth in the offensive zone, and the pros and the cons of the iPad. A slightly primitive discussion, but Richardson did note that forward Jason Dickinson seems more confident because he looks less at the screen.
Also missing from today’s practice were Reese Johnson and MacKenzie Entwistle, with Entwistle being placed on injured reserve after re-aggravating a previous wrist injury. Johnson was absent after being placed in concussion protocol. Entwistle will not go on the team’s upcoming road trip while Brett Seney will replace Johnson in the lineup against the Golden Knights.
: Petr Mrazek ✅ starts vs. VGK#Blackhawks Lineup changes:— Daily Faceoff - Fantasy (@DFOFantasy) February 21, 2023
IN ▲ I. Phillips
IN ▲ B. Seney
OUT ▽ I. Mitchell
OUT ▽ R. Johnson https://t.co/QY5zC3fpQ6
A familiar face may be back soon, however, as Jujhar Khaira is expected to travel with the team and is almost ready to play after his back injury on Dec. 23.
Richardson said this about Khaira’s return:
“He felt great yesterday, so that’s that’s a good sign, and he’s coming with us on the road trip. We may need him [back in] shortly, because he’s a big body that can he can play wing, play center, kill the penalties.”
Lastly, Petr Mrazek will be in net instead of Jaxson Stauber, who played in Chicago’s last game against the Maple Leafs. Mrazek last played on Feb. 17 when the Hawks beat the Senators, allowing three goals against with a save percentage of .903 during that 4-3 Chicago victory.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Kurashev — Domi — Kane
T. Johnson — Guttman — Raddysh
Dickinson — Lafferty — Athanasiou
Katchouk — Seney — Blackwell
McCabe — S. Jones
J. Johnson — Murphy
Phillips — C. Jones
Mrazek
Stauber
Scratched: Ian Mitchell
Injured: Jonathan Toews (illness), Jujhar Khaira (back), Alex Stalock (ocular dysfunction), Jarred Tinordi (knee), MacKenzie Entwistle (wrist), Reese Johnson (concussion protocol)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Cotter — Eichel — Marchessault
Smith — Karlsson — Amadio
Carrier — Stephenson — Kessel
Howden — Roy — Kolesar
Martinez — Pietrangelo
McNabb — Theodore
Hague — Whitecloud
Brossoit
Hutchinson
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Mark Stone (back), Logan Thompson (lower body), Adin Hill (undisclosed)
How to watch
When: 7:30 p.m. CT
Where: United Center, Chicago
TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Stream: ESPN+
