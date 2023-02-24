Morning Bag Skate: 2-24-23

An update on the future of Second City Hockey — and how you can help us!

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks sign David Gust, trade Josiah Slavin to Anaheim (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kane enjoying astronomical hot streak as trade winds blow: “Things are just clicking” (Sun-Times)

How Kane and Domi are fueling each other’s hot streaks (Tribune)

Stories from The Athletic exploring possible Kane trades to the Stars and to the Wild

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Stars 3 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks acquire Nikita Zaitsev, draft picks for future considerations (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Are the Rangers still a realistic possibility for Patrick Kane? (The Athletic)

Blackhawks realizing Ian Mitchell is most effective when allowed to be himself (Sun-Times)

(Editor’s note: Aren’t we all?)

Reports and updates swirl, but still no Patrick Kane trade — yet (SCH)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Toews’ long COVID diagnosis adds another concerning dimension to health issues (Sun-Times)

Toews’ teammates feel a mix of loss and optimism as they push on without him (Tribune)

Kane’s trade saga is like a game of musical chairs — with the Blackhawks possibly left standing (Tribune)

Film review: Cole Guttman quickly adapting to NHL game (The Athletic)

Did Patrick Kane play his last Chicago home game? What I’m hearing about Blackhawks (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 2/20: Holding On (SCH)

Stalock hopes tricky eyesight issue has finally been resolved (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks have seen the emotional gamut with trades — from excitement to heartache (Tribune)

Blackhawks trade tracker: Kane en fuego, Toews’ health and more deadline updates (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Maple Leafs 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks release statement from Jonathan Toews (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic) (The Athletic, II)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Ducks 4, Capitals 2 (NHL)

Sabres 6, Lightning 5 (NHL)

Oilers 7, Penguins 2 (NHL)

Devils 4, Kings 3 (NHL)

Wild 2, Blue Jackets 0 (NHL)

Red Wings 4, Rangers 1 (NHL)

Canucks 3, Blues 2 (NHL)

Golden Knights 4, Flames 3 (NHL)

Bruins 6, Kraken 5 (NHL)

Predators 6, Sharks 2 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Predators’ Johansen undergoes surgery on right leg (ESPN)

Orlov, Hathaway to Bruins in 3-team trade (NHL)

Kaplan: Latest on Patrick Kane, Boston Bruins and more trade buzz (ESPN)

Ovechkin back, could play against Ducks (NHL)

Muzzin out for rest of season for Maple Leafs (NHL)

Marchand: “Nobody cares” about records on Bruins (ESPN)

Vegas trades defenseman Weber to Coyotes (ESPN)

Makar in concussion protocol (NHL)

Barzal out week to week for Islanders (NHL)

Capitals hope Ovechkin returns this week (NHL)

Flyers F Konecny exits win with upper-body injury (ESPN)

Motte traded to Rangers by Senators (NHL)

Johnson out indefinitely for Avalanche (NHL)

GM: Maple Leafs in Cup-or-bust mode after trade (ESPN)

Kings’ Copley ejected for punching with glove on (ESPN)

DeBrincat won’t be traded, Ottawa GM says (NHL)

NHLPA names Walsh new executive director (NHL)

Jerrard dies at 57, former NHL assistant (NHL)

Red Wings sign Maatta to 2-year, $6M extension (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

The Ice Garden’s NCAA Poll: Queens of Beans (The Ice Garden)

Canada wins, ties women’s hockey series with US (ESPN)

Regional sports net skips $140M interest owed (ESPN)

Ukraine youth hockey team wins again in Quebec (ESPN)

Sabres prospect lifts Northeastern to Beanpot title (ESPN)