The latest round of Patrick Kane updates, with all signs pointing to the Rangers

Prepare yourselves accordingly.

By Dave Melton
Vegas Golden Knights v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Starting to sound like a trade of Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers is approaching inevitability.

A slew of reports and updates have unfolded Saturday morning and afternoon as the Blackhawks await a game against the San Jose Sharks.

Start with this update from Scott Powers of The Athletic earlier on Saturday morning:

A couple hours later, Sportsnet reporter Elliotte Friedman dropped this update:

Part of those “roster machinations” involved two Rangers players who were held out of the lineup and could be involved in this proposed trade:

The Rangers face the Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon — a game being played as of this writing. During the pregame show on ABC, ESPN reporter Emily Kaplan provided this update:

Oh, and just to complicate things a little bit more, Rangers forward Ryan Lindgren exited that game with an injury, which could have an impact as well:

Within the last 30 minutes, more reports involving Kane surfaced. First, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic:

Then, this from TSN reporter Darren Dreger:

Kaplan later added the same update as Dreger:

Just seems like it’s all adding up to Kane heading home, informing the Blackhawks that he’s going to waive his no-movement clause and accepting this trade to the Rangers, doesn’t it? Only thing left to be determined is the return on the trade. All of these reports and updates and roster moves make it seem like it’s going to happen, now just a matter of “when” as opposed to “if.”

Any additional developments will be added to this post. It’s going to be a hectic weekend, folks.

