Morning Skate Update: Kane, Lafferty will not play against the Sharks

Patrick Kane and Sam Lafferty are both healthy scratches due to roster management reasons.

By Mil Savich
NHL: JAN 01 Sharks at Blackhawks Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Some news and notes from Saturday afternoon ahead of the game this evening between the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose Sharks.

As widely reported all day, Patrick Kane is out of the lineup for roster management reasons. Coach Luke Richardson confirmed that Kane has flown back home to Chicago. Kane’s not the only one being held out of the lineup, either:

While it has been made public that Kane is back in Chicago for a “period of reflection”, their is no other news on his current status at this time.

The Blackhawks will be dressing 11 forwards and 7 defensemen in their matchup with the Sharks. Ian Mitchell will return to the lineup as the Hawks’ extra blueliner. Jake McCabe also took the morning skate after missing practice on Friday due to illness. McCabe is expected to play against San Jose. Petr Mrazek will get the call in net.

The other news here is that Jujhar Khaira appears slated to return to the lineup. He’s been out for two months now, last playing against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 23.

In addition, Reese Johnson will be out after being placed on injured reserve while in concussion protocol.

After missing their last game with an upper-body injury, Timo Meier will not play for the Sharks on Saturday evening. Meier has also been a subject of trade rumors as the NHL trade deadline nears. Kevin Labanc is also out, however for impending paternity leave.

Jacob MacDonald practiced with the forward groups on Saturday afternoon, which gives the Sharks flexibility between having 12 forwards or 7 defensemen. James Reimer is expected to start in net.

