Morning Skate Update: Kane, Lafferty will not play against the Sharks

Some news and notes from Saturday afternoon ahead of the game this evening between the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose Sharks.

As widely reported all day, Patrick Kane is out of the lineup for roster management reasons. Coach Luke Richardson confirmed that Kane has flown back home to Chicago. Kane’s not the only one being held out of the lineup, either:

#Blackhawks confirm Patrick Kane and Sam Lafferty will not play tonight in San Jose for roster management reasons. — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 25, 2023

While it has been made public that Kane is back in Chicago for a “period of reflection”, their is no other news on his current status at this time.

Patrick Kane won’t play tonight.

From his agent Pat Brisson:

“Based on the current status of Patrick’s situation, we collectively felt it was more appropriate to have him not play during this period of reflection.” — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 25, 2023

The Blackhawks will be dressing 11 forwards and 7 defensemen in their matchup with the Sharks. Ian Mitchell will return to the lineup as the Hawks’ extra blueliner. Jake McCabe also took the morning skate after missing practice on Friday due to illness. McCabe is expected to play against San Jose. Petr Mrazek will get the call in net.

#Blackhawks lineup at morning skate:

Kurashev-Domi-Athanasiou

T. Johnson-Guttman-Raddysh

Blackwell-Dickinson-Gust

Katchouk-Seney-Khaira



McCabe-S. Jones

J. Johnson-Murphy

Phillips-C. Jones



*Kane, Lafferty out (roster management reasons)

*Mitchell is extra, skating with Tinordi — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 25, 2023

The other news here is that Jujhar Khaira appears slated to return to the lineup. He’s been out for two months now, last playing against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 23.

In addition, Reese Johnson will be out after being placed on injured reserve while in concussion protocol.

UPDATES: We have placed forward Reese Johnson (concussion protocol) on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 20.



Additionally, forwards Patrick Kane (roster management) and Sam Lafferty (roster management) will not play in tonight’s game. — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 25, 2023

After missing their last game with an upper-body injury, Timo Meier will not play for the Sharks on Saturday evening. Meier has also been a subject of trade rumors as the NHL trade deadline nears. Kevin Labanc is also out, however for impending paternity leave.

Both Timo Meier (upper body injury) and Kevin Labanc (impending fatherhood) were question marks for today. We'll find out what the exact Sharks lineup looks like later this morning. — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) February 20, 2023

Jacob MacDonald practiced with the forward groups on Saturday afternoon, which gives the Sharks flexibility between having 12 forwards or 7 defensemen. James Reimer is expected to start in net.