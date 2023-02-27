Morning Bag Skate: 2-27-23

An update on the future of Second City Hockey — and how you can help us!

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks acquire Andreas Englund from Avalanche for Jack Johnson (SCH) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic) (Tribune)

Rangers’ salary-cap situation delaying Kane trade timeline (Sun-Times)

David Gust’s journey to first Blackhawks goal follows movie-like script (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Sharks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

The latest round of Patrick Kane updates, with all signs pointing to the Rangers (SCH)

Blackhawks’ mood tense as Kane departs, others likely to follow (Sun-Times)

Top of the lottery prospects: Leo Carlsson update (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Matvei Michkov update (SCH)

Blackhawks sign David Gust, trade Josiah Slavin to Anaheim (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kane enjoying astronomical hot streak as trade winds blow: “Things are just clicking” (Sun-Times)

How Kane and Domi are fueling each other’s hot streaks (Tribune)

Stories from The Athletic exploring possible Kane trades to the Stars and to the Wild

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Stars 3 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks acquire Nikita Zaitsev, draft picks for future considerations (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Are the Rangers still a realistic possibility for Patrick Kane? (The Athletic)

Blackhawks realizing Ian Mitchell is most effective when allowed to be himself (Sun-Times)

(Editor’s note: Aren’t we all?)

Reports and updates swirl, but still no Patrick Kane trade — yet (SCH)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Toews’ long COVID diagnosis adds another concerning dimension to health issues (Sun-Times)

Toews’ teammates feel a mix of loss and optimism as they push on without him (Tribune)

Kane’s trade saga is like a game of musical chairs — with the Blackhawks possibly left standing (Tribune)

Film review: Cole Guttman quickly adapting to NHL game (The Athletic)

Did Patrick Kane play his last Chicago home game? What I’m hearing about Blackhawks (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 2/20: Holding On (SCH)

Stalock hopes tricky eyesight issue has finally been resolved (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks have seen the emotional gamut with trades — from excitement to heartache (Tribune)

Blackhawks trade tracker: Kane en fuego, Toews’ health and more deadline updates (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Maple Leafs 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks release statement from Jonathan Toews (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic) (The Athletic, II)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Sabres 7, Capitals 4 (NHL)

Wild 3, Blue Jackets 2 (NHL)

Islanders 4, Jets 0 (NHL)

Rangers 5, Kings 2 (NHL)

Penguins 7, Lightning 3 (NHL)

Maple Leafs 5, Kraken 1 (NHL)

Predators 6, Coyotes 2 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Timo Meier traded to Devils (NHL)

Jeannot traded to Lightning by Predators (NHL)

Poile to retire, Trotz to take over as GM (NHL)

Barbashev traded to Golden Knights by Blues (NHL)

Dadonov traded to Stars by Canadiens (NHL)

Tuch week-to-week with lower-body injury (NHL)

Predators’ Johansen undergoes surgery on right leg (ESPN)

Orlov, Hathaway to Bruins in 3-team trade (NHL)

Kaplan: Latest on Patrick Kane, Boston Bruins and more trade buzz (ESPN)

Ovechkin back, could play against Ducks (NHL)

Muzzin out for rest of season for Maple Leafs (NHL)

Marchand: “Nobody cares” about records on Bruins (ESPN)

Vegas trades defenseman Weber to Coyotes (ESPN)

Makar in concussion protocol (NHL)

Barzal out week to week for Islanders (NHL)

Capitals hope Ovechkin returns this week (NHL)

Flyers F Konecny exits win with upper-body injury (ESPN)

Motte traded to Rangers by Senators (NHL)

Johnson out indefinitely for Avalanche (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

The Ice Garden’s NCAA Poll: Queens of Beans (The Ice Garden)

Canada wins, ties women’s hockey series with US (ESPN)

Regional sports net skips $140M interest owed (ESPN)