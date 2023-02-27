The Chicago Blackhawks, following up on the totally predictable Jack Johnson trade, have now moved actually-predicted trade targets Sam Lafferty and Jake McCabe to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The whole package is something: the Blackhawks traded McCabe, Lafferty, a fifth-round pick in 2024 and a fifth-round pick in 2025 (both conditional) for forward Joey Anderson, forward Pavel Gogolev, the Leafs’ 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected) and the Leafs’ 2026 second-round pick.

We have another trade to announce ‼️ pic.twitter.com/d0mGU8wmBY — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 27, 2023

Here are the specific conditions on that 2025 first-round pick, as reported by Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic:

The 2025 first-round pick the Leafs traded to Chicago is top-10 protected, would slide to 2026 if it is top 10 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 27, 2023

So, in the immediate term, the Blackhawks essentially receive nothing. The Blackhawks also retained 50 percent of McCabe’s $4 million cap hit — which will be on the books for two more seasons — while also bringing back just $750,000 in NHL salary.

McCabe has scored 20 points (2 G, 18 A) in 55 games so far this season while Lafferty has 21 points (10 G, 11 A) in 51 games. Four of Lafferty’s goals have come while shorthanded, which is tied for the league lead.

Joey Anderson was previously playing for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, where Anderson has put up 27 points (14 G, 13 A) in 30 games. Anderson is 24 and has played 72 NHL games for the Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils.

Pavel Gogolev is playing his second season in the ECHL, where he has 48 points (21 G, 27 A) in 33 games. Gogolev has never made it to the NHL, signing with the Leafs as an undrafted free agent, and is expected to report to the Rockford IceHogs.

The Blackhawks traded Alex Nylander to the Penguins last year in exchange for Lafferty while signing McCabe in the 2021 offseason.

This is likely not the Blackhawks’ last trade deadline move, so stay tuned for further updates.