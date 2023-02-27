Morning Skate Update: Mrazek starts; Stalock activated from IR

Some news and notes ahead of the game on Monday night between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Anaheim Ducks.

There were no official lines rushes at the morning skate in Anaheim for the Blackhawks, but there will definitely be some changes with the trade of Jack Johnson to the Colorado Avalanche as well as Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Philipp Kurashev was also absent at practice and question for Monday night thanks to a non-COVID illness.

Kurashev is absent due to illness — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 27, 2023

Defensemen Andreas Englund —acquired from the Avalanche in the J. Johnson trade — joined the Blackhawks on their road trip. Forward Joey Anderson — acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs in the McCabe/Lafferty trade — could possibly play as he’s currently traveling to join the Blackhawks in Anaheim.

The only confirmation, in terms of the lineup provided at Monday’s morning skate, was that Petr Mrazek will start in net.

Andreas Englund has joined the Blackhawks in Anaheim pic.twitter.com/rlxVwBj0pq — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) February 27, 2023

Mrazek will start. The rest of the lineup is TBD. Englund will play. Joey Anderson is traveling to Anaheim. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) February 27, 2023

As for the injury update, it’s also unknown if defenseman Jarred Tinordi (knee) and/or forward Jujhar Khaira (lower back) will play, though they have been practicing with the team since last Friday. Additionally, goalie Alex Stalock was activated off injured reserve and will be backing up Mrazek.

Anyway, the Blackhawks’ practice is getting underway. Tinordi (knee) and Khaira (back) are present. So is David Gust, wearing #37. pic.twitter.com/rDfHpYzU22 — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 24, 2023

After practice, Blackhawks general manager declined to discuss the Patrick Kane trade rumors:

Kyle Davidson declined to comment whether Patrick Kane has officially waived his NT yet.



The situation is “purely in a holding pattern right now until things hopefully get to a conclusion.” — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 27, 2023

But Scott Powers and Arthur Staple of The Athletic provided more insight that it really is New York Rangers or bust for Kane:

The latest from ⁦@StapeAthletic⁩ and me on where things stand with the Blackhawks and Rangers on Patrick Kane https://t.co/I98o5JKdPI — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) February 27, 2023

As for the Ducks, they are still without defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (undisclosed), center Adam Henrique (lower-body), and goalie Anthony Stolarz (lower-body) for Monday night’s game.

In case you were wondering, everyone who’s healthy is at morning skate today. No Adam Henrique, Urho Vaakanainen or Anthony Stolarz.#FlyTogether — Derek Lee (@drockIee27) February 27, 2023

This means Anaheim’s lines will look almost exactly the same as when they faced the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday with one minor swap: forward Brett Leason will swap into the lineup in place of Connor Carrick on the fourth line. Defensive pairs remain the same.

Game 60 @Canes :



Strome - Zegras - Silfverberg

Jones - McTavish - Terry

Vatrano - Lundestrom - Megna

Comtois - Grant - Carrick



Fowler - Kulikov

Beaulieu - Klingberg

Benoit - Shattenkirk



Gibson

Dostal — Aly Lozoff (@AlysonLozoff) February 25, 2023

Also Leason is IN. Carrick is OUT. — Aly Lozoff (@AlysonLozoff) February 27, 2023

In net, Lukáš Dostál will start for the Ducks, giving John Gibson — who faced nearly 290 shots over his last six starts — a much deserved break. Dostál, 22, has a .895 save-percentage and 4.23 goals against average in just nine NHL games this season.