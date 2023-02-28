Don’t Speak: Ducks 4, Blackhawks 2

The Chicago Blackhawks had their five-game winning streak snapped, falling 4-2 to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night at the Honda Center.

The Blackhawks opened the scoring 5:35 into the first period. On the power play, Tyler Johnson got a cross-ice feed from Max Domi and fired a wrister from the circle to make it 1-0.

TJ GETS US GOING ️ pic.twitter.com/gzFFVhlxl3 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 28, 2023

The Ducks evened the score at 13:18 after Isac Lundestrom buried a slick pass from Troy Terry from the wall.

Lundy SNIPE



We are tied at one! pic.twitter.com/0XQ1ckyyt2 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 28, 2023

The Ducks took the lead with just 46 seconds remaining in the opening frame. From the middle of the slot, Jakob Silfverberg redirected John Klingberg’s point shot on the power play to make it 2-1 Ducks.

Silvy on the redirect!



We lead 2-1! pic.twitter.com/0z35MgcreN — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 28, 2023

The Blackhawks re-tied the game at two on the power play just over midway through the second period. Andreas Athanasiou slapped a one-timer past Lukáš Dostál after a cross-ice pass from Max Domi.

Like at the end of the first, the Ducks took the lead late in the second period, this time with just 19 seconds remaining. Mason McTavish set up Max Jones with a beautiful little feed through Jarred Tinordi, and Jones scored five-hole on Petr Mrazek.

Jonesy right before the buzzer!



We lead 3-2! pic.twitter.com/WlpcTRNuRq — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 28, 2023

The Ducks went up 4-2 about eight minutes into the third on a Troy Terry goal. His backhand shot went behind Mrazek and hit the crossbar, but then the puck banked in off of Domi.

That score would hold as the Ducks defeated the Blackhawks 4-2.

Notes

This wasn’t a particularly exciting game, despite both teams being fairly loose defensively and hitting double-digits in high-danger scoring chances. The Blackhawks were especially egregious in the waning minutes of the first two periods, resulting in two goals against. Not great.

The Blackhawks best period was the second — they had 58.33 percent of the shot attempts and 64.59 percent of the expected goals for the period — but letting in that late goal killed all momentum going into the third where the Ducks really dictated play.

Richardson: " Unfortunately, the goal at the end of the 2nd, that hurt. We were playing good and we had some O-zone time, scored a real nice power play goal, and then we just had to fight uphill after that. It's hard to do that when you have to kill off the 5-on-3." — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 28, 2023

Due to trades, illness, and roster management, a third of the Blackhawks forwards this game have spent most of their time this season in the AHL. David Gust, despite not scoring, had another strong game with all four of his shot attempts being scoring chances while leading the team with 0.54 expected goals.

The Blackhawks best line of the night was the top line of Brett Seney, Domi, and Athanasiou, even if they were only rewarded with one goal at 5-on-5. Domi extended his point streak to seven games with two assists tonight.

Andreas Englund had some positive contributions to the Blackhawks offensive opportunities in his debut with the team: he was second on the team with five shot attempts and tied for first in high-danger scoring chances in 17:04 of ice time.

Colin Blackwell left the game in the second period and is expected to miss some time.

Blackwell has a pulled groin and will be out for “a while.” — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 28, 2023

In terms of standings-watching, this was a good outcome for the Blackhawks lottery chances: the Blackhawks and Ducks are now tied with 47 points apiece, though the Blackhawks do have two games in hand. Columbus remains dead last at 44 points.

Not game-related, but if Patrick Kane is going to be traded, it’ll reportedly happen either Tuesday or Wednesday, once the math lines up for the Rangers. Everyone should probably make their final peace with this possibility.

Game Charts

Three stars

Mason McTavish (ANA) — 3 assists Troy Terry (ANA) — 1 goal, 1 assist Max Domi (CHI) — 2 assists, extended point streak to seven games

What’s next

The Blackhawks get no break as they take on the Arizona Coyotes at the Mullett Arena in Tempe on Tuesday night at 8 p.m.