Morning Bag Skate: 2-28-23

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Ducks 4, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks trade McCabe, Lafferty to the Maple Leafs (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Dying Hard: NHL Reverse Standings Update — The deadline is nigh (SCH)

Blackhawks Notes: Kyle Davidson assesses updated trade outlook after big Toronto move (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks and Rangers keep grinding at a Kane trade. So when will it get done? (The Athletic)

Who the Blackhawks might trade next, a Patrick Kane update and 8 more deadline thoughts (The Athletic)

Kane deal with Rangers in a “holding pattern”: Tracking the Blackhawks’ moves before the deadline (Tribune)

Blackhawks acquire Andreas Englund from Avalanche for Jack Johnson (SCH) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic) (Tribune)

Rangers’ salary-cap situation delaying Kane trade timeline (Sun-Times)

David Gust’s journey to first Blackhawks goal follows movie-like script (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Sharks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

The latest round of Patrick Kane updates, with all signs pointing to the Rangers (SCH)

Blackhawks’ mood tense as Kane departs, others likely to follow (Sun-Times)

Top of the lottery prospects: Leo Carlsson update (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Matvei Michkov update (SCH)

Blackhawks sign David Gust, trade Josiah Slavin to Anaheim (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kane enjoying astronomical hot streak as trade winds blow: “Things are just clicking” (Sun-Times)

How Kane and Domi are fueling each other’s hot streaks (Tribune)

Stories from The Athletic exploring possible Kane trades to the Stars and to the Wild

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Stars 3 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks acquire Nikita Zaitsev, draft picks for future considerations (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Are the Rangers still a realistic possibility for Patrick Kane? (The Athletic)

Blackhawks realizing Ian Mitchell is most effective when allowed to be himself (Sun-Times)

Reports and updates swirl, but still no Patrick Kane trade — yet (SCH)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Senators 6, Red Wings 2 (NHL)

Bruins 3, Oilers 2 (NHL)

Canucks 5, Stars 4 (NHL)

Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 0 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Karlsson not asked to waive no-move clause (NHL)

Miller of Rangers to have DPS hearing (NHL)

Stillman traded to Sabres by Canucks (NHL)

As Nashville’s GM, Trotz plans on “resetting” Predators (ESPN)

Timo Meier traded to Devils (NHL)

Jeannot traded to Lightning by Predators (NHL)

Poile to retire, Trotz to take over as GM (NHL)

Barbashev traded to Golden Knights by Blues (NHL)

Dadonov traded to Stars by Canadiens (NHL)

Tuch week-to-week with lower-body injury (NHL)

Predators’ Johansen undergoes surgery on right leg (ESPN)

Orlov, Hathaway to Bruins in 3-team trade (NHL)

Kaplan: Latest on Patrick Kane, Boston Bruins and more trade buzz (ESPN)

Ovechkin back, could play against Ducks (NHL)

Muzzin out for rest of season for Maple Leafs (NHL)

Marchand: “Nobody cares” about records on Bruins (ESPN)

Vegas trades defenseman Weber to Coyotes (ESPN)

Makar in concussion protocol (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

The Ice Garden’s NCAA Poll: Queens of Beans (The Ice Garden)

Canada wins, ties women’s hockey series with US (ESPN)

Regional sports net skips $140M interest owed (ESPN)