Musings on Madison, Episode 113 — The Blackhawks’ fire sale of 2023 begins

Welcome to Episode 113 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discussed the initial round of trades made by the Blackhawks, briefly touched on the Patrick Kane trade saga (with more news expected later in the week), lamented another health-related issue for Jonathan Toews and then, of course, explored a food take — this one of the sparkling variety.

Thank you for tuning in this week! Don’t forget to subscribe, rate us and follow us on Twitter!

Where to find our shows

Megaphone

Podbean

iTunes

On Android devices, search “Second City Hockey” into Google Podcasts and find all our shows there.