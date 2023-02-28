Report: The Blackhawks and Rangers have agreed to terms on a Patrick Kane trade

It’s finally happening — reportedly.

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the New York Rangers are expected to acquire Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane in a trade, with the call coming later on Tuesday night.

Breaking: It's Showtime.



Sources tell @DailyFaceoff: #NYR expected to acquire Patrick Kane for 2023 2nd Rd Pick (can become a 1st) and a 4th Rd Pick. #NYR and #Blackhawks plan to conduct 3-team trade call tonight.



Possible Kane makes #NYR debut Wed in Philadelphia vs. #Flyers. pic.twitter.com/GsNeQlk48E — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 28, 2023

Based on Seravalli’s report, the Blackhawks could end up with a first-round pick for Kane after all, with ESPN’s Emily Kaplan providing the conditions which would make that 2023 second-rounder into a first-rounder (but not in 2023):

The Rangers are acquiring Patrick Kane for a 2023 conditional second pick and 2023 fourth-round pick.



Per sources, the conditions of second round pick: turns into a first IF the Rangers make the Conference Finals. However that first round pick would be in either 2024 or 2025. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) February 28, 2023

Kaplan also reported that the Arizona Coyotes are the third team involved, helping broker the deal by retaining 50 percent of Kane’s salary. This report also assumes that Kane has agreed to waive his no-movement clause, something that’s been widely speculated but never formally reported. Based on how often Seravalli and Kaplan have been breaking hockey news for the last few seasons, though, this report can pretty much be taken to the bank: Patrick Kane is no longer a member of the Blackhawks.

And there it all goes.

After 1,161 regular season games, 136 postseason games, 446 goals, 779 assists, 1,225 points, the 2007-08 Calder Trophy, the 2013 Conn Smythe Trophy, the 2015-16 Hart, Art Ross and Pearson Trophies, four all-star selections and three Stanley Cup championships: Kane leaves the only professional hockey franchise he’s known for a couple of draft picks.

More on this report as it develops.