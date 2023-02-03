What’s going on with the Chicago Blackhawks prospects in the CHL and USHL, eh?

USHL

Sam Rinzel, Waterloo Black Hawks

Stats: 23 points (5 G, 18 A), 16 PIM, in 32 games played

Rinzel has been on a bit of a hot streak recently, scoring two goals and four assists in the last five games — with one of those goals as a game-winner. The native Minnesotan is one of the USHL’s top defensemen this season, and will be back in his home state for college next season.

Chicago Blackhawks assistant GM Mark Eaton just told the Sun-Times that, “I never want to say a player is above and beyond certain levels, but with Sam’s skating ability, he can do a lot of things that he might not necessarily be able to get away with at the next level.” With that in mind, the Blackhawks will most likely let Rinzel play out multiple years at the University of Minnesota before he brings his talents back to Chicago.

Here’s a highlight of his goal from last week:

The Black Hawks are putting on an offensive clinic here in the first period. This time, it's Sam Rinzel picking up a loose puck on a Lincoln turnover and firing a shot past Cameron Whitehead, who has allowed four goals in back-to-back games.@BlckHawksHockey #USHL pic.twitter.com/icLt4GRWb3 — Ryan Sikes (@ryan_sikes10) January 28, 2023

Nils Juntorp, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Stats: 19 points (11 G, 8 A), 26 PIM, in 32 games played

Nils Juntorp has played well for the Fighting Saints this season, after playing all of his life in Sweden. The right wing forced Dubuque into overtime against team USA’s U18 team last week after snapping a puck top-shelf:

We're headed to OT at USA Hockey Arena after Dubuque ties the game with under two minutes to play! Nils Juntorp tallies his 11th of the year from Ryan St. Louis.@fightingsaints #USHL pic.twitter.com/carmpGc1Fg — Ryan Sikes (@ryan_sikes10) January 29, 2023

But arguably more impressive is his hockey knowledge.

Some guesses were close, some weren't so close, but one thing is for certain... Nils Juntorp knows his hockey history! #HailToTheHalo pic.twitter.com/vMsJravPXM — Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) February 1, 2023

OHL

Gavin Hayes, Flint Firebirds

Stats: 45 points (24 G, 21 A), 18 PIM, 149 SOG in 46 games played

Despite Hayes’ impressive point tally and first-liner status, he’s had an inconsistent record over the past few games. In five games, he’s scored no goals and only has two assists, but in the five games prior he had two goals and three assists. He recently told the Blackhawks and the Sun-Times that his biggest priority at the moment is gaining strength and weight, and the Hawks sent over some supplement recommendations, encouraging him to step it up this offseason.

Here’s an old clip of Hayes and Lukas Reichel:

Lukas Reichel carves his way through three defenders to set up Gavin Hayes for a goal pic.twitter.com/VfwM7wa1tG — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) September 18, 2022

Paul Ludwinski, Kingston Frontenacs

Stats: 30 points (7 G, 23 A), 8 PIM, 175 SOG in 40 games played

Though Ludwinski hasn’t scored in 11 games, the man sure can rack up assists: he’s got seven in the last 10 games. The center is known for his hockey sense off the puck, and evidently he’s got a good head on his shoulders, as the Frontenacs recently named him their new captain.

Here’s an assist he tallied on the 28th:

MIEDEMA GETS HIS FIRST AS A FRONT #NHLDraft-eligible winger @ethanmiedema_ plays a give-and-go with Paul Ludwinski and ties things up for the @KingstonFronts pic.twitter.com/Hx795ds4dC — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 29, 2023

And a goal from Jan. 13:

#Blackhawks 2022 2nd-round pick Paul Ludwinski gets a primary assist in his 100th OHL game!pic.twitter.com/3D890Rug1c — Talkin’ Hawkey (@TalkinHawkey) January 14, 2023

Ethan del Mastro, Sarnia Sting

Stats: 32 points (4 G, 28 A), 47 PIM, 45 SOG in 30 games played

Del Mastro is a new addition to the Sarnia lineup, since he got traded right after he helped Canada win the World Juniors. He played his first game for Sarnia on Jan. 12, and since then he’s scored two goals and added nine assists for the Sting. His last game on Jan. 31 was a multi-point night for him, when he got two assists. The better overall news for him, though, is that Blackhawks assistant GM Mark Eaton said del Mastro has, “gotten most everything out of junior hockey that he can. The next progression for him is a pro season.”

#Blackhawks defenseman prospect Ethan Del Mastro is commanding the top pairing per usual for the Sarnia Sting tonight!



Del Mastro has recorded 5 points (1G, 4A) in his first 5 games with Sarnia. #SwarmWarning https://t.co/UyefiSc3dG — Talkin’ Hawkey (@TalkinHawkey) January 27, 2023

WHL

Kevin Korchinski, Seattle Thunderbirds

Stats: 41 points (5 G, 36 A), 34 PIM, 93 SOG in 31 games played

Like his team Canada co-worker, Korchinski’s name keeps getting brought up in discussions about being brought up to play in the NHL. He’s been on fire for the Seattle Thunderbirds recently, and had three points in two games over last weekend— bringing his total to 12 points in 9 games since he returned to the Thunderbirds. He’s also set to become one of six WHL defensemen to tally 70 points this season.

Nolan Allan, Seattle Thunderbirds

Stats: 17 points (8 G, 9 A), 16 PIM, 59 SOG in 33 games played

It was a big day for Nolan Allan this Wednesday, when he was named an alternate captain for Seattle— only a couple months after getting traded to the team.

Nolan Allan Tape on tape passes tonight. @SeattleTbirds #Blackhawks the man is getting settled in in Seattle. — Jimmy Milstead (@MilyVanilly) February 1, 2023

His record for the team has been impressive as of late, and he’s scored two goals in the last three games.

He also was honored last month by his old WHL team, the Prince Albert Raiders, for his time as their former captain.

Tonight we were able to honour Nolan Allan with a special video tribute during a stoppage in play. A veteran of 162 WHL regular season games in a Raider jersey, it was fitting to welcome our former captain back to a loud ovation with this video pic.twitter.com/MjbpSPmkYm — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) January 14, 2023

Colton Dach, Seattle Thunderbirds

Stats: 17 points (9 G, 8 A), 23 PIM, 58 SOG in 14 games played

Dach hasn’t played for the WHL since December after getting hurt in the World Juniors. He was traded to Seattle but hasn’t stepped on the ice with his team Canada buddies — although it’s been reported that he should make an appearance this season. No word yet on when he will return, but we do know that he’s alive:

Colton Dach stopped by Prospera to check our his new real estate in Kelowna, a spot on the Rockets Wall of Recognition for Outstanding Achievement.



The former Rocket captain secured his spot on the wall after Canada won gold at the World Juniors last month. pic.twitter.com/udd3u6tj1O — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 2, 2023

QMJHL

Samuel Savoie, Gatineau Olympiques

Stats: 44 points (20 G, 24 A), 58 PIM in 40 games played

Savoie is still regularly making appearances on the Olympiques’ first line, which is unsurprising, given that this is how he’s been playing:

#Blackhawks prospect Samuel Savoie scores his 2nd goal of the game & 20th of the season for Gatineau!pic.twitter.com/iQKKo4diMk — Talkin’ Hawkey (@TalkinHawkey) January 28, 2023

He’s got six goals and seven assists in the last eleven games, bringing his point total up to 44 for the Olympiques this season. Aslo known for his aggressiveness off the puck, Savoie’s been setting up some strong plays as of late:

Cam MacDonald (#61 in white) goes to the net and puts home the rebound for his 26th goal of the QMJHL season! Samuel Savoie (CHI) and Olivier Boutin (‘03) pick up the assists.

-@OlympiquesGAT pic.twitter.com/bdfdzqxzML — Future Bolts (@LightningProsp1) February 2, 2023

The Olympiques are currently 10th in the standings in the CHL, but they have won their last three games and are 8-2-0 in their last ten.