2023 NHL All-Star Weekend Discussion Thread

The NHL’s all-star weekend is upon us. Here’s a place to join up with the SCH community and talk about all of the weekend’s events!

Friday, Feb. 3

2023 NHL All-Star Skills

Where: FLA Live Arena

When: 6 p.m. CT

How to watch: ESPN, ESPN+, SN

Seth Jones, the Chicago Blackhawks lone all-star representative, will compete in the hardest shot competition.

Saturday, Feb. 4

2023 NHL All-Star Game

Where: FLA Live Arena

When: 2 p.m. CT

How to watch: ABC, ESPN+

Jones will skate with the Central Division all-stars against the Pacific Division all-stars in the first game of the day. After that, the Metropolitan and Atlantic Divisions squared off, followed by a final game featuring the winners of the first two games that day.