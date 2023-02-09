The Chicago Blackhawks have games scheduled for the next two days but the team’s captain will not be on the ice for either one of them.

Jonathan Toews remains out with an illness and will miss Friday’s home game against the Arizona Coyotes and Saturday’s road game in Toews’ hometown against the Winnipeg Jets.

There was good news regarding Toews’ health, though:

Those two games will be tomorrow vs Coyotes and Saturday at Jets. That'll make it 5 games missed due to illness since the start of December.



"Tomorrow, he'll skate on his own, or just have one more gym day... He crushed my hand in a handshake, so that's a good sign." — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 9, 2023

Seth Jones and Patrick Kane missed Wednesday’s practice for “maintenance days,” but each veteran was back on the ice for Thursday’s practice and should be in the lineup for this weekend’s back-to-back.

Luke Richardson said Seth Jones and Patrick Kane should be fine to practice tomorrow. Jonathan Toews could return tomorrow as well. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) February 8, 2023

Speaking of Kane, discussions will continue about his future — with his agent telling a reporter recently that more clarity is on the way shortly — until Kane is either traded or confirms that he’s not waiving his no-movement clause. While we all await more news on that decision, one of the teams that seemed like a possible trade destination for Kane made a big move on Thursday that likely takes them out of the trade market.

TRADE‼️



To #NYR

- Vladimir Tarasenko (RW)

- Niko Mikkola (LHD)







To #STLBlues

- Sammy Blais (LW)

- Hunter Skinner (RHD)

- Conditional 2023 1st Round Pick

- Conditional 2024 4th Round Pick — Daily Faceoff - Fantasy (@DFOFantasy) February 9, 2023

Tarasenko’s numbers dipped a bit this season and he’s only played in 38 games, posting 29 points (10 G, 19 A). Kane is hovering around the same statistical pace with 35 points (9 G, 26 A) in 46 games but is three years older than Tarasenko. Both are on expiring deals. Seems like Kane should be able to net a similar haul — including a first-round pick — if he’s OK with being traded, right?

Well, ESPN’s Emily Kaplan also provided a report which may change those expectations: