Blackhawks Bits: Toews still sidelined; Kane’s hip reportedly affecting trade market

A couple of items from Thursday’s practice.

By Dave Melton
Anaheim Ducks v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks have games scheduled for the next two days but the team’s captain will not be on the ice for either one of them.

Jonathan Toews remains out with an illness and will miss Friday’s home game against the Arizona Coyotes and Saturday’s road game in Toews’ hometown against the Winnipeg Jets.

There was good news regarding Toews’ health, though:

Seth Jones and Patrick Kane missed Wednesday’s practice for “maintenance days,” but each veteran was back on the ice for Thursday’s practice and should be in the lineup for this weekend’s back-to-back.

Speaking of Kane, discussions will continue about his future — with his agent telling a reporter recently that more clarity is on the way shortly — until Kane is either traded or confirms that he’s not waiving his no-movement clause. While we all await more news on that decision, one of the teams that seemed like a possible trade destination for Kane made a big move on Thursday that likely takes them out of the trade market.

Tarasenko’s numbers dipped a bit this season and he’s only played in 38 games, posting 29 points (10 G, 19 A). Kane is hovering around the same statistical pace with 35 points (9 G, 26 A) in 46 games but is three years older than Tarasenko. Both are on expiring deals. Seems like Kane should be able to net a similar haul — including a first-round pick — if he’s OK with being traded, right?

Well, ESPN’s Emily Kaplan also provided a report which may change those expectations:

