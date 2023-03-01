Musings on Madison, Episode 114 — Emergency episode on Patrick Kane trade

Welcome to Episode 114 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. In this emergency recording, the group of Dave, Eric, Betsy, and Shepard gather to discuss every angle of the Blackhawks’ decision to trade Patrick Kane to the Rangers.

