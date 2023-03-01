Morning Bag Skate: 3-1-23

An update on the future of Second City Hockey — and how you can help us!

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Coyotes 4, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Patrick Kane trade articles (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Sun-Times, II) (Tribune) (The Athletic) (The Athletic, II)

Let’s watch some Patrick Kane highlights (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 113 — The Blackhawks’ fire sale of 2023 begins (SCH)

RECAPS: Ducks 4, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks trade McCabe, Lafferty to the Maple Leafs (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Dying Hard: NHL Reverse Standings Update — The deadline is nigh (SCH)

Blackhawks Notes: Kyle Davidson assesses updated trade outlook after big Toronto move (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks and Rangers keep grinding at a Kane trade. So when will it get done? (The Athletic)

Who the Blackhawks might trade next, a Patrick Kane update and 8 more deadline thoughts (The Athletic)

Kane deal with Rangers in a “holding pattern”: Tracking the Blackhawks’ moves before the deadline (Tribune)

Blackhawks acquire Andreas Englund from Avalanche for Jack Johnson (SCH) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic) (Tribune)

Rangers’ salary-cap situation delaying Kane trade timeline (Sun-Times)

David Gust’s journey to first Blackhawks goal follows movie-like script (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Sharks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

The latest round of Patrick Kane updates, with all signs pointing to the Rangers (SCH)

Blackhawks’ mood tense as Kane departs, others likely to follow (Sun-Times)

Top of the lottery prospects: Leo Carlsson update (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Matvei Michkov update (SCH)

Blackhawks sign David Gust, trade Josiah Slavin to Anaheim (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kane enjoying astronomical hot streak as trade winds blow: “Things are just clicking” (Sun-Times)

How Kane and Domi are fueling each other’s hot streaks (Tribune)

Stories from The Athletic exploring possible Kane trades to the Stars and to the Wild

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Stars 3 (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Senators 6, Red Wings 1 (NHL)

Panthers 4, Lightning 1 (NHL)

Blue Jackets 5, Sabres 3 (NHL)

Kings 6, Jets 5 (NHL)

Wild 2, Islanders 1 (NHL)

Penguins 3, Predators 1 (NHL)

Kraken 5, Blues 3 (NHL)

Bruins 4, Flames 3 (NHL)

Canadiens 3, Sharks 1 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Leafs win Schenn sweepstakes, trade for veteran (ESPN)

Leafs deal Sandin to Capitals for Gustafsson, pick (ESPN)

Wild add depth, acquire Johansson from Capitals (ESPN)

Ekholm traded to Oilers by Predators (NHL)

Puljujarvi traded to Hurricanes by Oilers (NHL)

Karlsson not asked to waive no-move clause (NHL)

Miller of Rangers to have DPS hearing (NHL)

Stillman traded to Sabres by Canucks (NHL)

As Nashville’s GM, Trotz plans on “resetting” Predators (ESPN)

Timo Meier traded to Devils (NHL)

Jeannot traded to Lightning by Predators (NHL)

Poile to retire, Trotz to take over as GM (NHL)

Barbashev traded to Golden Knights by Blues (NHL)

Dadonov traded to Stars by Canadiens (NHL)

Tuch week-to-week with lower-body injury (NHL)

Predators’ Johansen undergoes surgery on right leg (ESPN)

Orlov, Hathaway to Bruins in 3-team trade (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

The Ice Garden’s NCAA Poll: Queens of Beans (The Ice Garden)

Canada wins, ties women’s hockey series with US (ESPN)

Regional sports net skips $140M interest owed (ESPN)