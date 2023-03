Morning Bag Skate: 3-10-23

An update on the future of Second City Hockey — and how you can help us!

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 3/9: Last one out, hit the lights (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Matvei Michkov update (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Leo Carlsson update (SCH)

Khaira is “feeling better skating” since returning from back injury (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Red Wings 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Musings on Madison, Episode 115 — Wanna play a game? (SCH)

Blackhawks’ on-ice communication issues reflect generational trend: “Most teams are quiet now” (Sun-Times)

Five Blackhawks thoughts, from Pride night to Toews’ pending return (The Athletic)

How many future stars can the Blackhawks draft in the coming years? Do they have any now? (The Athletic)

Dying Hard: NHL Reverse Standings Update — Enter the Void (SCH)

Blackhawks prospect Wyatt Kaiser using lessons from last summer to push toward NHL (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Senators 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

With picks stockpiled, Blackhawks look toward rebuild’s next stage: drafting and developing (Sun-Times)

DeBrincat returns to the United Center to find the Blackhawks aren’t as familiar (Tribune)

Blackhawks prospects roundup: Gavin Hayes extends OHL points streak to 13 games (The Athletic)

As Lukas Reichel grows more comfortable speaking English, Philipp Kurashev provides German escape (Sun-Times)

Hi, my name is: How the Blackhawks make a slew of new guys feel like part of the team (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Predators 3, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Kyle Davidson concludes frenetic trade deadline week with reflective Friday (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Stars 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Tribune)

Blackhawks trade Max Domi to the Stars (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

More Patrick Kane-related articles (Sun-Times) (Sun-Times, II) (Tribune)

Lazerus: Blackhawks team with no star power begins new, uncertain chapter in Chicago, NHL (The Athletic)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Stars 10, Sabres 4 (NHL)

Islanders 4, Penguins 3 (NHL)

Rangers 4, Canadiens 3 (NHL)

Devils 3, Capitals 2 (NHL)

Hurricanes 1, Flyers 0 (NHL)

Golden Knights 4, Lightning 3 (NHL)

Oilers 3, Bruins 2 (NHL)

Blues 4, Sharks 2 (NHL)

Kings 5, Avalanche 2 (NHL)

Coyotes 4, Predators 1 (NHL)

Senators 5, Kraken 4 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Kaprizov out 3-4 weeks for Wild with injury (NHL)

Bednar “bit concerned” with Landeskog health (NHL)

DeAngelo of Flyers suspended 2 games (NHL)

Talbot out 3 weeks for Senators (NHL)

Sharks coach fined for demeaning officials (NHL)

2023 NHL Draft ranking: Connor Bedard is still No. 1, but who has moved up? (The Athletic)

DeAngelo ejected after spearing Perry below belt (ESPN)

O’Reilly to go on LTIR with broken finger (NHL)

2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker (NHL)

Capitals vow to be competitive after trades (NHL)

Ducks assistant being treated for melanoma (NHL)

Lightning bench stars in third period in loss to Sabres (ESPN)

Quick traded again, goes to Golden Knights (NHL)

Blue Jackets traded injured Voracek to Coyotes (ESPN)

Bruins sign Pastrnak to 8-year contract (NHL)

Bjugstad traded to Oilers by Coyotes (NHL)

Chychrun traded to Senators by Coyotes (NHL)

Larkin signs 8-year contract with Red Wings (NHL)

Kings get Gavrikov, Korpisalo in Quick trade (NHL)

Predators stay busy, deal Granlund to Penguins (ESPN)

Coyotes ship Gostisbehere to Hurricanes for pick (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

“Ice Queens’ documentary debuts Wednesday (NHL)

Wisconsin fires Granato, former NHLer, as coach (ESPN)

Team USA legend Brianna Decker announces retirement (The Ice Garden)

(Editor’s note: Check out the new site for The Ice Garden!)

The Ice Garden’s NCAA Poll: Queens of Beans (The Ice Garden)

Canada wins, ties women’s hockey series with US (ESPN)

Regional sports net skips $140M interest owed (ESPN)