 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Blackhawks Bits: Cole Guttman shut down for the rest of the season

Chicago also recalled a pair of forwards on Monday.

By Dave Melton
/ new
NHL: MAR 04 Predators at Blackhawks Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One of the few bright spots from an otherwise gloomy season of Chicago Blackhawks hockey has now been turned off.

On Monday, coach Luke Richardson told assembled media that forward Cole Guttman will be having shoulder surgery and is done for the season.

Guttman came to the Blackhawks as a free-agent signing in the summer after he opted not to sign with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team that drafted him in the sixth round (180th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft. Guttman played the first 14 NHL games of his career this season, tallying six points (4 G, 2 A) while averaging 14:34 of ice time. He also had 30 points (14 G, 16 A) in 39 games with the IceHogs before his Chicago call-up.

Apparently, Guttman’s injury was not a new development:

Speaking of injuries, there was a discussion of Jonathan Toews’ status but it did not include any concrete timeline of a return to action for the team captain:

To make up for the absence of Guttman and the continued absence of Toews, the Blackhawks recalled forwards Mike Hardman and Buddy Robinson from Rockford:

Reese Johnson is also nearing a return, based on his participation in practice on Monday:

Two other recent acquisitions by Chicago could also find ice time when the Blackhawks hit the road for a five-game road trip later this week, with one of those players suffering an injury in the last week:

Also, if anyone out there’s opening a drinking establishment this summer, Richardson has a recommendation:

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...