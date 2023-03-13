One of the few bright spots from an otherwise gloomy season of Chicago Blackhawks hockey has now been turned off.

On Monday, coach Luke Richardson told assembled media that forward Cole Guttman will be having shoulder surgery and is done for the season.

Cole Guttman is shut down for the season. Shoulder surgery, but he will be ready for training camp. — Greg Boysen (@GregBoysen) March 13, 2023

Guttman came to the Blackhawks as a free-agent signing in the summer after he opted not to sign with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team that drafted him in the sixth round (180th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft. Guttman played the first 14 NHL games of his career this season, tallying six points (4 G, 2 A) while averaging 14:34 of ice time. He also had 30 points (14 G, 16 A) in 39 games with the IceHogs before his Chicago call-up.

Apparently, Guttman’s injury was not a new development:

Luke Richardson actually said Cole Guttman suffered the shoulder injury back in November and he's played through it ever since.



He likely reaggravated it on Feb. 25 in the San Jose game. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 13, 2023

Speaking of injuries, there was a discussion of Jonathan Toews’ status but it did not include any concrete timeline of a return to action for the team captain:

Luke Richardson on Jonathan Toews: "He's still in that first step of just gym workouts. Unfortunately it hasn't progressed to the ice. We don't have a timeline on that." #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 13, 2023

To make up for the absence of Guttman and the continued absence of Toews, the Blackhawks recalled forwards Mike Hardman and Buddy Robinson from Rockford:

Hello Mike Hardman and Buddy Robinson pic.twitter.com/Mta0Fxqwjs — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 13, 2023

Reese Johnson is also nearing a return, based on his participation in practice on Monday:

Blackhawks practicing today.



Reese Johnson is in a non-contact jersey — Richardson is optimistic he could return soon. Stalock is participating. Hardman and Robinson are here. pic.twitter.com/XQOtKv2aY1 — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) March 13, 2023

Two other recent acquisitions by Chicago could also find ice time when the Blackhawks hit the road for a five-game road trip later this week, with one of those players suffering an injury in the last week:

Anders Bjork and Austin Wagner could join the team for the upcoming road trip. — Greg Boysen (@GregBoysen) March 13, 2023

Also, if anyone out there’s opening a drinking establishment this summer, Richardson has a recommendation: