The Chicago Blackhawks added officially added another prospect to the organization on Monday afternoon, signing Notre Dame forward Ryder Rolston to an entry-level contract.

It’s a three-year deal worth $895,000 annually:

Rolston came to the Blackhawks in a trade on April 12, 2021 with the Colorado Avalanche that sent Carl Soderberg to Denver in exchange for Rolston and Josh Dickinson — the brother of current Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson. Rolston was a fifth-round pick (139th overall) of the Avalanche in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Rolston stood out in an overall disappointing season for Notre Dame this winter, scoring 20 points (7 G, 13 A) in 27 games as junior, building off a sophomore season that saw Rolston tally 27 points (10 G, 17 A) in 38 games. He missed the last 10 games of season, however (note the date on the tweet below):

John Fineran of the South Bend Tribune first reported that Notre Dame hockey leading scorer Ryder Rolston is out for the year due to a broken collarbone suffered in a game, requiring surgery.



Rolson with 7 goals 13 assists 20 points



Irish at Michigan State FRI/SAT — Darin Pritchett (@960Sportsbeat) January 29, 2023

The press release from the Blackhawks says that Rolston will report to the IceHogs, although whether or not he’ll be playing in Rockford is not known at the moment.