Morning Skate Update: Murphy returns; Mrazek starts vs. Bruins

A couple lineup reports and updates as the Chicago Blackhawks get set to face the league-leading Boston Bruins on Tuesday night at the United Center.

During Monday’s practice, goaltender Petr Mrazek briefly left the ice after taking a puck to the neck. But he was back on the ice for Tuesday’s morning skate and will be the starter against the Bruins:

Petr Mrazek is on the ice for morning skate after taking a puck to the neck area at practice yesterday.



He’s working in the starter’s net. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/yCxLKqD77T — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 14, 2023

Connor Murphy will return after missing the last two games for personal reasons, while a pair of recent Rockford call-ups in Buddy Robinson and Mike Hardman will be in the lineup:

#Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson says Mike Hardman, Buddy Robinson, and Connor Murphy are all in the lineup tonight. Mrazek starts against Boston — Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) March 14, 2023

During the post-practice media session, coach Luke Richardson was asked his thoughts about the overall thing that the Blackhawks are doing this season, something that can be summarized in a single word but instead of using that word we’re just going to tap the sign and let Richardson’s thoughtful answer speak for itself:

Luke Richardson on tanking:



“I’m not here to do that. I’m going to make their job really hard. I have all the trust in the world after last year's draft. ...



"With all the picks that we have in the next three years, especially, I'm not even looking to see where we're picking." pic.twitter.com/XqeMvo7j0B — Phillip Thompson (@_phil_thompson) March 14, 2023

Here’s what the Blackhawks lineup will probably be against the Bruins, based on Monday’s practice, the morning skate and the last few games:

Reichel — Kurashev — Athanasiou

T. Johnson — Dickinson — Raddysh

Hardman — Entwistle — Robinson

Katchouk — Khaira — Anderson

C. Jones — S. Jones

Tinordi — Murphy

Zaitsev — Mitchell

Mrazek

Stalock

As for the visiting Bruins, it appears that Linus Ullmark will start in net while the rest of the Boston lineup looks every bit as formidable as its 50-10-5 record would indicate: