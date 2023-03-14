 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morning Skate Update: Murphy returns; Mrazek starts vs. Bruins

Some lineup shuffles as the Blackhawks prepare for the best team in the league.

By Dave Melton
/ new
Boston Bruins v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

A couple lineup reports and updates as the Chicago Blackhawks get set to face the league-leading Boston Bruins on Tuesday night at the United Center.

During Monday’s practice, goaltender Petr Mrazek briefly left the ice after taking a puck to the neck. But he was back on the ice for Tuesday’s morning skate and will be the starter against the Bruins:

Connor Murphy will return after missing the last two games for personal reasons, while a pair of recent Rockford call-ups in Buddy Robinson and Mike Hardman will be in the lineup:

During the post-practice media session, coach Luke Richardson was asked his thoughts about the overall thing that the Blackhawks are doing this season, something that can be summarized in a single word but instead of using that word we’re just going to tap the sign and let Richardson’s thoughtful answer speak for itself:

Here’s what the Blackhawks lineup will probably be against the Bruins, based on Monday’s practice, the morning skate and the last few games:

Reichel — Kurashev — Athanasiou

T. Johnson — Dickinson — Raddysh

Hardman — Entwistle — Robinson

Katchouk — Khaira — Anderson

C. Jones — S. Jones

Tinordi — Murphy

Zaitsev — Mitchell

Mrazek

Stalock

As for the visiting Bruins, it appears that Linus Ullmark will start in net while the rest of the Boston lineup looks every bit as formidable as its 50-10-5 record would indicate:

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...