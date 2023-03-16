 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Musings on Madison, Episode 116 — Reactions from the Blackhawks win over Boston

We’re still not sure what happened, either.

By Mil Savich, Dave Melton, JeHossa's Witness, and L_B_R
NHL: MAR 14 Bruins at Blackhawks Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to Episode 116 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy gathered to talk about the Blackhawks recent win over the Bruins, what it does and doesn’t say about the team (and coach Luke Richardson) in the long-term, and then, of course, they dove into a food take.

