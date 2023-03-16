Musings on Madison, Episode 116 — Reactions from the Blackhawks win over Boston

Welcome to Episode 116 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy gathered to talk about the Blackhawks recent win over the Bruins, what it does and doesn’t say about the team (and coach Luke Richardson) in the long-term, and then, of course, they dove into a food take.

