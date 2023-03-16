Morning Bag Skate: 3-16-23

An update on the future of Second City Hockey — and how you can help us!

BLACKHAWKS

The Connor Bedard Sweepstakes will be decided on May 8 (SCH)

AHL prospect update for 3/15: Soderblom finds his old form (SCH)

Europe prospect update for 3/15: Stjernborg, Safonov, Saarela head to playoffs (SCH)

Blackhawks’ smart coaching, competitive culture defying last-place objective for the moment (Sun-Times)

How Taylor Raddysh sparked his scoring — including Tuesday’s hat trick — by focusing on his all-around game (Tribune)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 6, Bruins 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks sign Wyatt Kaiser to entry-level contract (SCH)

Joey Anderson trying to assert himself during functional tryout with Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Lazerus: If Luke Richardson can make these Blackhawks competitive, imagine what he can do down the road (The Athletic)

Facial fractures never deterred Blackhawks’ Jarred Tinordi from playing his game (The Athletic)

Blackhawks sign Ryder Rolston to entry-level contract (SCH)

Dying Hard: NHL Reverse Standings Update — Sample Sizes Edition (SCH)

Blackhawks Bits: Cole Guttman shut down for the season (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks CHL/USHL prospect update, 3/13: Korchinski still among WHL’s top blue-liners (SCH)

One year later, Hagel trade looks like win for both Blackhawks, Lightning (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks notes: Jarred Tinordi fills in as alternate captain in Connor Murphy’s absence (Sun-Times)

Powers Points: Need a positive from the Blackhawks’ season? It might just be Seth Jones (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Lightning 3, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

RECAPS: Panthers 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Capitals 5, Sabres 4 (NHL)

Avalanche 2, Maple Leafs 1 (NHL)

Wild 8, Blues 5 (NHL)

Islanders 6, Ducks 3 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Salary cap could increase by more than $1 million (NHL)

Dvorak out for season for Canadiens (NHL)

Senators sale bidding has “robust” interest (NHL)

Svechnikov out for season with ACL injury (NHL)

O’Reilly expected back before playoffs (NHL)

GMs meet, discuss fights after clean hits (NHL)

Tavares fined $5,000 for slashing (NHL)

Flyers interim GM Briere: “Rebuild, not fire sale” (ESPN)

Caps re-sign van Riemsdyk to 3-year, $9 million deal (ESPN)

Flyers fire Fletcher after tepid deadline moves (ESPN)

Kaprizov out 3-4 weeks for Wild with injury (NHL)

Bednar “bit concerned” with Landeskog health (NHL)

DeAngelo of Flyers suspended 2 games (NHL)

Talbot out 3 weeks for Senators (NHL)

Sharks coach fined for demeaning officials (NHL)

2023 NHL Draft ranking: Connor Bedard is still No. 1, but who has moved up? (The Athletic)

DeAngelo ejected after spearing Perry below belt (ESPN)

O’Reilly to go on LTIR with broken finger (NHL)

2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Contenders for the 2023 PHF MVP award (The Ice Garden)

Clark and Eldridge lead Harvey’s to PWHPA Championship (The Ice Garden)

Hockey Canada announces 2023 Worlds roster (The Ice Garden)

“Ice Queens’ documentary debuts Wednesday (NHL)

Wisconsin fires Granato, former NHLer, as coach (ESPN)

Team USA legend Brianna Decker announces retirement (The Ice Garden)

