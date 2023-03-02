Morning Bag Skate: 3-2-23

An update on the future of Second City Hockey — and how you can help us!

BLACKHAWKS

Re-living the roller-coaster ride that was the Patrick Kane era (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Connor Bedard update (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Adam Fantilli update (SCH)

Musing on Madison, Episode 114 — Emergency episode on Patrick Kane trade (SCH)

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews — apart now and together forever (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks enter NHL rental market with big trades out of the way (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks notes: Team rattled by trades as Luke Richardson preaches togetherness (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Coyotes 4, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Patrick Kane trade articles (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Sun-Times, II) (Tribune) (The Athletic) (The Athletic, II)

Let’s watch some Patrick Kane highlights (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 113 — The Blackhawks’ fire sale of 2023 begins (SCH)

RECAPS: Ducks 4, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks trade McCabe, Lafferty to the Maple Leafs (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Dying Hard: NHL Reverse Standings Update — The deadline is nigh (SCH)

Blackhawks Notes: Kyle Davidson assesses updated trade outlook after big Toronto move (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks and Rangers keep grinding at a Kane trade. So when will it get done? (The Athletic)

Who the Blackhawks might trade next, a Patrick Kane update and 8 more deadline thoughts (The Athletic)

Kane deal with Rangers in a “holding pattern”: Tracking the Blackhawks’ moves before the deadline (Tribune)

Blackhawks acquire Andreas Englund from Avalanche for Jack Johnson (SCH) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic) (Tribune)

Rangers’ salary-cap situation delaying Kane trade timeline (Sun-Times)

David Gust’s journey to first Blackhawks goal follows movie-like script (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Sharks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Rangers 3, Flyers 2 (NHL)

Oilers 5, Maple Leafs 2 (NHL)

Stars 4, Coyotes 2 (NHL)

Devils 7, Avalanche 5 (NHL)

Golden Knights 3, Hurricanes 2 (NHL)

Capitals 3, Ducks 2 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker (NHL)

Chychrun traded to Senators by Coyotes (NHL)

Larkin signs 8-year contract with Red Wings (NHL)

Kings get Gavrikov, Korpisalo in Quick trade (NHL)

Predators stay busy, deal Granlund to Penguins (ESPN)

Coyotes ship Gostisbehere to Hurricanes for pick (ESPN)

Red Wings trade Hronek to Canucks for 1st, 2nd (ESPN)

Capitals send Eller to Avs for second-round pick (ESPN)

Leafs win Schenn sweepstakes, trade for veteran (ESPN)

Leafs deal Sandin to Capitals for Gustafsson, pick (ESPN)

Wild add depth, acquire Johansson from Capitals (ESPN)

Ekholm traded to Oilers by Predators (NHL)

Puljujarvi traded to Hurricanes by Oilers (NHL)

Karlsson not asked to waive no-move clause (NHL)

Miller of Rangers to have DPS hearing (NHL)

Stillman traded to Sabres by Canucks (NHL)

As Nashville’s GM, Trotz plans on “resetting” Predators (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

The Ice Garden’s NCAA Poll: Queens of Beans (The Ice Garden)

Canada wins, ties women’s hockey series with US (ESPN)

Regional sports net skips $140M interest owed (ESPN)