Morning Skate Update: Reichel’s back

Some news and notes ahead of the game Thursday night between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars.
The biggest news this morning the announcement that the Blackhawks recalled forward prospect Lukas Reichel from the Rockford IceHogs. This will be Reichel’s third assignment with the Blackhawks this season, where he’s had three points (1 G, 2 A) in four games.
Welcome back Lukas ‼️ pic.twitter.com/0fvCypXkcm— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 2, 2023
After practice, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson’s didn’t discuss how long Reichel would be with the team for this stint, but fans shouldn’t read too much into a demotion on Friday — this would be a simple paper transaction to make sure Reichel is eligible for the AHL playoffs.
I believe this means they will have to make a paper transaction on TDL day to make him eligible. #Blackhawks https://t.co/n0javK1Xya— Puckin Hostile (@PuckinHostile) March 2, 2023
This was also likely the reason the Blackhawks waived forward David Gust on Wednesday, even though he is still projected to play for the Blackhawks on Thursday night against the Stars.
Placed on Waivers— CapFriendly Transactions (@CF_Transactions) March 1, 2023
David Gust (RW) | CHI#Blackhawkshttps://t.co/dVkRjhmM1d
Gust has cleared waivers, by the way, and was spotted setting up his new locker room space on Thursday:
The usual locker plate of 88 is now Orland Park native David Gust’s 37 #PatrickKane #Blackhawks @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ZhEYZBjWn3— Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) March 2, 2023
Speaking of the lineup for Thursday’s game, we know there will be some lineup changes. The Blackhawks should be back to the normal 12-forward formation after going with only 11 against the Arizona Coyotes. Reichel and Brett Seney are both back in the lineup, with the recently acquired Joey Anderson coming out — perhaps giving him time to find an apartment in Chicago for the rest of this season or something.
Isaak Phillips will also be swapping in for Ian Mitchell on defense.
Mrazek starts. Reichel, Seney, Phillips in. Anderson, Mitchell out.— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) March 2, 2023
Top line will be Reichel -Domi -Kurashev versus Stars.— Greg Boysen (@GregBoysen) March 2, 2023
As for the trade front, there haven't been many reports floating around for any remaining Blackhawks players, outside of some mild chatter around Domi. Pierre LeBrun from The Athletc did note this morning that if the Blackhawks trade him — as they should — the preferred return is likely a second-round pick in a draft farther out.
My sense is the ask right now from Chicago on pending UFA Max Domi is a second-round pick that's down the road, similar to the price Colorado paid on Lars Eller— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 2, 2023
Domi did confirm after practice that he was expecting to play Thursday, so he won’t be held out for any trade-related reasons.
As for tonight, Domi expects to play. "I know as much as you do," he said with a shrug.— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) March 2, 2023
Oh, also: it’s Domi’s birthday!
Happy Birthday @maxdomi pic.twitter.com/YoPJJfwxsZ— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 2, 2023
The Stars played last night in Dallas against the Arizona Coyotes, so they did not practice this morning, but it’s likely their lineup will be the same as that game but slightly different from the one the Blackhawks faced on Feb. 22. Those changes may include:
- Evgenii Dadonov, acquired by the Stars from the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 26, skating on the second-line
- Fredrik Karlstrom, 25, and Fredrik Olofsson, 26, skating on the fourth-line
- Matt Murray, recently recalled from the AHL’s Texas Stars, may be in net since Jake Oettinger played Wednesday
The @DallasStars have recalled goaltender Matt Murray and forwards Fredrik Karlstrom and Fredrik Olofsson from Texas. Additionally, we have recalled Remi Poirier from the @Steelheads.— Texas Stars (@TexasStars) March 1, 2023
Blackhawks lineup (subject to change):
Kurashev — Domi — Reichel
T. Johnson — Guttman — Raddysh
Athanasiou — Dickinson — Gust
Khaira — Senay — Katchouk
C. Jones — S. Jones
Tinordi — Murphy
Englund — Phillips
Mrazek
Stalock
Stars lineup (subject to change):
Robertson — Hintz — Pavelski
Benn — Johnston — Dadonov
Marchment — Seguin — Delandrea
Karlstrom — Faksa — Olofsson
Heiskanen — Miller
Lindell — Hakanpaa
Suter — Lundkvist
Murray/Oettinger
