Morning Skate Update: Reichel’s back

Some news and notes ahead of the game Thursday night between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars.

The biggest news this morning the announcement that the Blackhawks recalled forward prospect Lukas Reichel from the Rockford IceHogs. This will be Reichel’s third assignment with the Blackhawks this season, where he’s had three points (1 G, 2 A) in four games.

Welcome back Lukas ‼️ pic.twitter.com/0fvCypXkcm — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 2, 2023

After practice, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson’s didn’t discuss how long Reichel would be with the team for this stint, but fans shouldn’t read too much into a demotion on Friday — this would be a simple paper transaction to make sure Reichel is eligible for the AHL playoffs.

I believe this means they will have to make a paper transaction on TDL day to make him eligible. #Blackhawks https://t.co/n0javK1Xya — Puckin Hostile (@PuckinHostile) March 2, 2023

This was also likely the reason the Blackhawks waived forward David Gust on Wednesday, even though he is still projected to play for the Blackhawks on Thursday night against the Stars.

Placed on Waivers

David Gust (RW) | CHI#Blackhawkshttps://t.co/dVkRjhmM1d — CapFriendly Transactions (@CF_Transactions) March 1, 2023

Gust has cleared waivers, by the way, and was spotted setting up his new locker room space on Thursday:

The usual locker plate of 88 is now Orland Park native David Gust’s 37 #PatrickKane #Blackhawks @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ZhEYZBjWn3 — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) March 2, 2023

Speaking of the lineup for Thursday’s game, we know there will be some lineup changes. The Blackhawks should be back to the normal 12-forward formation after going with only 11 against the Arizona Coyotes. Reichel and Brett Seney are both back in the lineup, with the recently acquired Joey Anderson coming out — perhaps giving him time to find an apartment in Chicago for the rest of this season or something.

Isaak Phillips will also be swapping in for Ian Mitchell on defense.

Mrazek starts. Reichel, Seney, Phillips in. Anderson, Mitchell out. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) March 2, 2023

Top line will be Reichel -Domi -Kurashev versus Stars. — Greg Boysen (@GregBoysen) March 2, 2023

As for the trade front, there haven't been many reports floating around for any remaining Blackhawks players, outside of some mild chatter around Domi. Pierre LeBrun from The Athletc did note this morning that if the Blackhawks trade him — as they should — the preferred return is likely a second-round pick in a draft farther out.

My sense is the ask right now from Chicago on pending UFA Max Domi is a second-round pick that's down the road, similar to the price Colorado paid on Lars Eller — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 2, 2023

Domi did confirm after practice that he was expecting to play Thursday, so he won’t be held out for any trade-related reasons.

As for tonight, Domi expects to play. "I know as much as you do," he said with a shrug. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) March 2, 2023

Oh, also: it’s Domi’s birthday!

The Stars played last night in Dallas against the Arizona Coyotes, so they did not practice this morning, but it’s likely their lineup will be the same as that game but slightly different from the one the Blackhawks faced on Feb. 22. Those changes may include:

Evgenii Dadonov, acquired by the Stars from the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 26, skating on the second-line

Fredrik Karlstrom, 25, and Fredrik Olofsson, 26, skating on the fourth-line

Matt Murray, recently recalled from the AHL’s Texas Stars, may be in net since Jake Oettinger played Wednesday

The @DallasStars have recalled goaltender Matt Murray and forwards Fredrik Karlstrom and Fredrik Olofsson from Texas. Additionally, we have recalled Remi Poirier from the @Steelheads.



More — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) March 1, 2023

Blackhawks lineup (subject to change):

Kurashev — Domi — Reichel

T. Johnson — Guttman — Raddysh

Athanasiou — Dickinson — Gust

Khaira — Senay — Katchouk

C. Jones — S. Jones

Tinordi — Murphy

Englund — Phillips

Mrazek

Stalock

Stars lineup (subject to change):

Robertson — Hintz — Pavelski

Benn — Johnston — Dadonov

Marchment — Seguin — Delandrea

Karlstrom — Faksa — Olofsson

Heiskanen — Miller

Lindell — Hakanpaa

Suter — Lundkvist

Murray/Oettinger