Morning Bag Skate: 3-21-23

An update on the future of Second City Hockey — and how you can help us!

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Dying Hard: NHL Reverse Standings Update — Old Man Yells at Cloud Edition (SCH)

Boris Katchouk finding niche, building confidence on the forecheck (Sun-Times)

What NCAA free agent Hunter McKeown could bring to the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

Blackhawks hope power play’s improvement against Coyotes sparks better stretch run (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Coyotes 4, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks struck by “different vibe” at Coyotes’ tiny Mullett Arena (Sun-Times)

Buddy Robinson and Mike Hardman are 7 years apart — but in the same boat: “It’s nice to just pick his brain” (Tribune)

Top of the lottery prospects: Adam Fantilli update (SCH)

Top of the lottery prospects: Connor Bedard update (SCH)

Seth, Caleb Jones building even more chemistry as first-pairing partners (Sun-Times)

How the Blackhawks’ fourth line has turned into their best line (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 2, Predators 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Jason Dickinson’s analysis of Blackhawks trades suggest future as a general manager (Sun-Times)

Musings on Madison, Episode 116 — Reactions from the Blackhawks win over Boston (SCH)

“It’s weird”: How the Blackhawks are adapting to life on and off the ice after Patrick Kane (The Athletic)

The Connor Bedard Sweepstakes will be decided on May 8 (SCH)

AHL prospect update for 3/15: Soderblom finds his old form (SCH)

Europe prospect update for 3/15: Stjernborg, Safonov, Saarela head to playoffs (SCH)

Blackhawks’ smart coaching, competitive culture defying last-place objective for the moment (Sun-Times)

How Taylor Raddysh sparked his scoring — including Tuesday’s hat trick — by focusing on his all-around game (Tribune)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 6, Bruins 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Senators 2, Penguins 1 (NHL)

Panthers 5, Red Wings 2 (NHL)

Oilers 5, Sharks 4 (NHL)

Kings 8, Flames 2 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Son of Flyers GM charged in wheelchair incident (ESPN)

Josi day to day with upper-body injury (NHL)

Carlson may play “soon” after skull fracture (NHL)

Reimer boycotts Sharks’ warmup on Pride night (ESPN)

Sabres sign Northeastern G Levi to 3-year deal (ESPN)

Jordan “Trash Baby” Binnington suspended 2 games (NHL)

(Editor’s note: we may have added a word or two to that headline. Guess which ones!)

Josh Doan signs contract with Coyotes (NHL)

Salary cap could increase by more than $1 million (NHL)

Dvorak out for season for Canadiens (NHL)

Senators sale bidding has “robust” interest (NHL)

Svechnikov out for season with ACL injury (NHL)

O’Reilly expected back before playoffs (NHL)

GMs meet, discuss fights after clean hits (NHL)

Tavares fined $5,000 for slashing (NHL)

Flyers interim GM Briere: “Rebuild, not fire sale” (ESPN)

Caps re-sign van Riemsdyk to 3-year, $9 million deal (ESPN)

Flyers fire Fletcher after tepid deadline moves (ESPN)

Kaprizov out 3-4 weeks for Wild with injury (NHL)

Bednar “bit concerned” with Landeskog health (NHL)

DeAngelo of Flyers suspended 2 games (NHL)

Talbot out 3 weeks for Senators (NHL)

Sharks coach fined for demeaning officials (NHL)

2023 NHL Draft ranking: Connor Bedard is still No. 1, but who has moved up? (The Athletic)

HOCKEY WORLD

Whitecaps sweep Pride, advance to 4th Isobel Cup Final in 5 Years (The Ice Garden)

Toronto Six escape elimination with OT win (The Ice Garden)

Contenders for the 2023 PHF MVP award (The Ice Garden)

Clark and Eldridge lead Harvey’s to PWHPA Championship (The Ice Garden)

Hockey Canada announces 2023 Worlds roster (The Ice Garden)