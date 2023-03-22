Top of the lottery prospects: Michkov’s season ends

During a successful start to the MHL playoffs while on loan to Kapitan Stupino, Matvei Michkov scored six points in two games. In his last three games, Michkov dropped to just one point, an assist.

Those points came during a 3-0 series sweep by SKA’s own MHL team, SKA-1946. Michkov will not play another game, as he wasn’t recalled into SKA St. Petersburg’s system for their postseason.

Michkov scored seven points, including four goals, all together in the five-game playoff run for Kapitan. No other player for Kapitan had more than four points in that span, with just six players — including Michkov — scoring multiple points in the run.

It’s been a week since Michkov’s played hockey, but what a draft year he’s played. Michkov scored 20 points in 27 games with HK Sochi, the worst team in the KHL, and was arguably their best player in that span.

Michkov scored more than a point-per-game in the VHL — Russia’s answer to the AHL — and was easily the best player on a playoff team where he didn’t even play a game before the postseason. Michkov is someone who can come in and quickly put together a great campaign, even without time for chemistry development.

Draft Michkov at two or later, cowards.